You Taichi

Date of Birth
6 April 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 12 Films 1 TV Shows 11 Actress 12
Makina-san's a Love Bot?!
Makina-san's a Love Bot?!
Anime 2025, Japan
Rising Impact
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport 2024, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2023, Japan
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy 2022, Japan
World's End Harem
World's End Harem
Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi 2021, Japan
Talentless Nana
Talentless Nana
Anime, Fantasy 2020, Japan
Gleipnir
Gleipnir
Action, Anime, Detective 2020, Japan
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo 6.8
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime 2019, Japan
Grimoire of Zero
Grimoire of Zero
Anime, Fantasy 2017, Japan
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata
Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2015, Japan
