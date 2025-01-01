Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
You Taichi
You Taichi
Kinoafisha
Persons
You Taichi
You Taichi
You Taichi
Date of Birth
6 April 1994
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
6.8
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
(2019)
0.0
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
(2022)
0.0
Talentless Nana
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Sport
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2015
All
12
Films
1
TV Shows
11
Actress
12
Makina-san's a Love Bot?!
Anime
2025, Japan
Rising Impact
Anime, Sport
2024, Japan
Mysterious Disappearances
Anime, Drama, Fantasy
2024, Russia
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2023, Japan
Mahotsukai Reimeiki
Comedy, Adventure, Anime, Fantasy
2022, Japan
World's End Harem
Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
Comedy, Anime, Sci-Fi
2021, Japan
Talentless Nana
Anime, Fantasy
2020, Japan
Gleipnir
Action, Anime, Detective
2020, Japan
6.8
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
Sora no aosa o shiru hito yo
Animation, Drama, Family, Anime
2019, Japan
Grimoire of Zero
Anime, Fantasy
2017, Japan
Saenai Heroine no Sodatekata
Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2015, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree