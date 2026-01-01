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Kengo Kawanishi Kengo Kawanishi
Kinoafisha Persons Kengo Kawanishi

Kengo Kawanishi

Kengo Kawanishi

Date of Birth
18 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Wistoria: Wand and Sword 8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword (2024)
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (2012)
Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8 (2024)

Filmography

Mayonaka Heart Tune
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy 2026, Japan
Detectives These Days Are Crazy! 6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure 2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime 2025, Japan
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League 6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation 2025, Japan / USA
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon 8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation 2025, Japan
Watch trailer
Kaiju No. 8 8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi 2024, Japan
Mr. Villain's Day Off 6.5
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime 2024, Japan
No Longer Human...In Another World 6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy 2024, Japan
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