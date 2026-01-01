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Filmography
Kengo Kawanishi
Kengo Kawanishi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kengo Kawanishi
Kengo Kawanishi
Kengo Kawanishi
Date of Birth
18 February 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
(2024)
8.8
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
(2012)
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
(2024)
Filmography
Mayonaka Heart Tune
Anime, Romantic, Comedy
2026, Japan
6.5
Detectives These Days Are Crazy!
Anime, Adventure
2025, Japan
Ninja vs. Gokudo
Anime, Action, Crime
2025, Japan
6.3
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League
Animation
2025, Japan / USA
8.2
Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon
Kaiju No.8
Action, Animation
2025, Japan
Watch trailer
8.7
Kaiju No. 8
Anime, Horror, Sci-Fi
2024, Japan
6.5
Mr. Villain's Day Off
Comedy, Anime
2024, Japan
6.5
No Longer Human...In Another World
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy
2024, Japan
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