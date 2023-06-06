Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Extraction 2
7.8
Extraction 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Extraction 2
7.8

Extraction 2

, 2023
Extraction 2
USA / Action, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Extraction 2
7.8
Extraction 2 - Trailer
Extraction 2  Trailer

Synopsis

After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

Cast

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth
Tyler Rake
Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Nik Khan
Daniel Bernhardt
Daniel Bernhardt
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Tinatin Dalakishvili
Ketevan Radiani
Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Yaz Khan
Dato Bakhtadze
Dato Bakhtadze
Tornike Gogrichiani
Nikoloz Radiani
Tornike Gogrichiani
Nikoloz Radiani
Demetre Kavelashvili
Zurab Radiani (12 years old)
Tornike Bziava
Davit Radiani
Giga Shavadze
Davit Radiani (9 years old)
Andro Japaridze
Sandro Radiani
Director Sam Hargrave
Writer Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Ande Parks
Composer Alex Belcher, Henry Jackman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 6 June 2023
World premiere 6 June 2023
Release date
16 June 2023 Romania
MPAA R
Production AGBO, Filmhaus Films, India Take One Productions
Also known as
Extraction 2, Extraction II, Tyler Rake 2, Misión de rescate 2, 驚天營救2, Cijena spasa 2, Evakuacija 2, Operațiunea de recuperare 2, Päästeoperatsioon 2, Qutqaruv operatsiyasi 2, Resgate 2, Tyler Rake: A kimenekítés 2., Tyler Rake: Extraction 2, Tyler Rake: Nhiệm Vụ Giải Cứu 2, Vyproštění 2, Τάιλερ Ρέικ: Η φυγάδευση 2, Евакуація 2, Тайлер Рейк. Операция по спасению 2, Цена спаса 2, タイラー・レイク －命の奪還－2, 惊天营救2, 极限营救2, Эвакуация 2, এক্সট্রাকশন ২, คนระห่ำภารกิจเดือด 2, タイラー・レイク －命の奪還－2：2023, 익스트랙션 2, Тайлер Рейк: Операция по спасению 2

Film rating

7.8
Rate 23 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  446 In the Action genre  126 In the Thriller genre  88 In films of USA  304 In films of 2023  22
Updated 10 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Extraction 2 - Trailer
Extraction 2 Trailer
Extraction 2 - Teaser trailer
Extraction 2 Teaser trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Mia His
[their son's]
Mia last image of you wasn't you walking out on him. It was you going off to save people. And he was so brave, Tyler, when it ended. He said, "I want to be brave like Dad." That's how he saw you. Goodbye, Tyler.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more