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last image of you wasn't you walking out on him. It was you going off to save people. And he was so brave, Tyler, when it ended. He said, "I want to be brave like Dad." That's how he saw you. Goodbye, Tyler.

Mia last image of you wasn't you walking out on him. It was you going off to save people. And he was so brave, Tyler, when it ended. He said, "I want to be brave like Dad." That's how he saw you. Goodbye, Tyler.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.