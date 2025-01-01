Adam Bessa

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Extraction 2 7.8
Extraction 2 (2023)
Harka 6.7
Harka (2022)
Ghost Trail 6.6
Ghost Trail (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 5 Actor 5
Who Do I Belong To 6.6
Who Do I Belong To Mé el Aïn
Drama 2024, Canada / France / Norway / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Sweden / Tunisia
Ghost Trail 6.6
Ghost Trail Les fantômes
Drama, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France / Germany
Extraction 2 7.8
Extraction 2 Extraction 2
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Harka 6.7
Harka Harka
Drama 2022, Belgium / France / Germany / Luxembourg / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia / Great Britain / USA
Haute Couture 6.2
Haute Couture La beauté du geste
Romantic 2021, France
