Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Adam Bessa
Date of Birth
1 January 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.8
Extraction 2
(2023)
6.7
Harka
(2022)
6.6
Ghost Trail
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2022
2021
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.6
Who Do I Belong To
Mé el Aïn
Drama
2024, Canada / France / Norway / Qatar / Saudi Arabia / Sweden / Tunisia
6.6
Ghost Trail
Les fantômes
Drama, Thriller
2024, Belgium / France / Germany
Watch trailer
7.8
Extraction 2
Extraction 2
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Harka
Harka
Drama
2022, Belgium / France / Germany / Luxembourg / Saudi Arabia / Tunisia / Great Britain / USA
6.2
Haute Couture
La beauté du geste
Romantic
2021, France
Watch trailer
