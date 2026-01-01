Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Down Under Cover
Down Under Cover
Down Under Cover
18+
Comedy
Action
Country
USA
Production year
2020
Also known as
Down Under Cover, Антиподы под прикрытием
Director
Sam Hargrave
Cast
Chris Hemsworth
Tiffany Haddish
Similar films for Down Under Cover
8.1
Furiosa
(2024)
4.9
Back On The Strip
(2023)
7.8
Extraction 2
(2023)
4.7
Like a Boss
(2020)
6.6
Bad Trip
(2020)
6.9
Extraction
(2020)
6.2
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
(2019)
5.7
Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
(2019)
6.7
Ghostbusters
(2016)
6.1
Uncle Drew
(2018)
5.8
Night School
(2018)
6.2
Girls Trip
(2017)
