7.3Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek
Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek, 1976
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Cast
Director Andrey Khrzhanovskiy
Writer Samuil Marshak, Andrey Khrzhanovskiy
Composer Vladimir Martynov
Animated film details
Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 5 June 1976
Release date
|5 June 1976
|Russia
|6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek, The House That Jack Built, Maja mille ehitas Jack, Дом, который построил Джек
Updated 6 May 2025
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