Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek
7.3

Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek

, 1976
Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek
USSR / Animation, Short / 18+
Poster of Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek
7.3

Cast

Igor Ilyinsky
Igor Ilyinsky
Narrator
Director Andrey Khrzhanovskiy
Writer Samuil Marshak, Andrey Khrzhanovskiy
Composer Vladimir Martynov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 5 June 1976
Release date
5 June 1976 Russia 6+
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek, The House That Jack Built, Maja mille ehitas Jack, Дом, который построил Джек

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Dom, kotoryy postroil Dzhek

Korolevskiy buterbrod
Korolevskiy buterbrod Animation
1985, USSR
6.8
Room and a Half
Room and a Half Drama
2009, Russia
6.7
Zimnyaya skazka
Zimnyaya skazka Animation, Short
1981, USSR
7.2
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! Animation, Short
1980, USSR
7.3
Yozhik v tumane
Yozhik v tumane Children's
1975, USSR
8.0
Shchelkunchik
Shchelkunchik Animation, Short
1973, USSR
7.6
Malysh i Karlson
Malysh i Karlson Animation, Children's
1968, USSR
8.1
Steklyannaya garmonika
Steklyannaya garmonika Children's
1968, USSR
7.4
Den chudesnyy
Den chudesnyy Short, Animation
1975, USSR
5.8
Nos ili zagovor netakikh
Nos ili zagovor netakikh Animation
2020, Russia
7.2
Lev s sedoy borodoy
Lev s sedoy borodoy Animation, Short
1995, Russia
6.7
Babochka
Babochka Animation
1972, USSR
6.9
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
The Last Whale Singer
The Last Whale Singer
2026, Canada / Czechia / Germany, Animation, Family
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more