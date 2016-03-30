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About
Yuriy Butyrin
Yuriy Butyrin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Butyrin
Yuriy Butyrin
Yuriy Butyrin
Date of Birth
21 March 1930
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 March 2016
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Po doroge s oblakami
(1984)
7.3
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
(1980)
7.2
Bolshoj Uh
(1989)
Filmography
7.1
Neznayka na Lune
Neznayka na Lune
Animation, Compilation, Children's
1997, Russia
7.3
Bolshoj Uh
Bolshoj Uh
Animation
1989, USSR
6.5
Esli by ya byl moim papoy...
Esli by ya byl moim papoy...
Children's, Animation
1987, USSR
7.4
Po doroge s oblakami
Po doroge s oblakami
Animation, Family, Short
1984, USSR
7.2
Zimnyaya skazka
Zimnyaya skazka
Animation, Short
1981, USSR
7.3
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
Animation, Short
1980, USSR
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