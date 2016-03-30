Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuriy Butyrin Yuriy Butyrin
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Butyrin

Yuriy Butyrin

Yuriy Butyrin

Date of Birth
21 March 1930
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
30 March 2016
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Po doroge s oblakami 7.4
Po doroge s oblakami (1984)
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! 7.3
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! (1980)
Bolshoj Uh 7.2
Bolshoj Uh (1989)

Filmography

Neznayka na Lune 7.1
Neznayka na Lune Neznayka na Lune
Animation, Compilation, Children's 1997, Russia
Bolshoj Uh 7.3
Bolshoj Uh Bolshoj Uh
Animation 1989, USSR
Esli by ya byl moim papoy... 6.5
Esli by ya byl moim papoy... Esli by ya byl moim papoy...
Children's, Animation 1987, USSR
Po doroge s oblakami 7.4
Po doroge s oblakami Po doroge s oblakami
Animation, Family, Short 1984, USSR
Zimnyaya skazka 7.2
Zimnyaya skazka Zimnyaya skazka
Animation, Short 1981, USSR
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! 7.3
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
Animation, Short 1980, USSR
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more