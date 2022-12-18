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Filmography
Lando Buzzanca
Lando Buzzanca
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lando Buzzanca
Lando Buzzanca
Lando Buzzanca
Date of Birth
24 August 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
18 December 2022
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Seduced and Abandoned
(1964)
7.7
Divorce, Italian Style
(1961)
7.6
The Sucker
(1965)
Filmography
7
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Documentary
2009, Italy
6.1
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies
Monte Carlo or Bust!
Romantic, Comedy
1969, France / Great Britain / Italy
6.4
I nostri mariti
I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy
1966, Italy
7.6
The Sucker
Corniaud, Le
Comedy
1965, France / Italy
7.9
Seduced and Abandoned
Sedotta e abbandonata
Drama, Comedy
1964, Italy / France
7.4
The Monsters
I mostri
Comedy
1963, France / Italy
7.7
Divorce, Italian Style
Divorzio all'italiana
Comedy
1961, Italy
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