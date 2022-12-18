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Lando Buzzanca Lando Buzzanca
Kinoafisha Persons Lando Buzzanca

Lando Buzzanca

Lando Buzzanca

Date of Birth
24 August 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
18 December 2022
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned (1964)
Divorce, Italian Style 7.7
Divorce, Italian Style (1961)
The Sucker 7.6
The Sucker (1965)

Filmography

Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo 7
Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo Pietro Germi - Il bravo, il bello, il cattivo
Documentary 2009, Italy
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies 6.1
Those Daring Young Men in Their Jaunty Jalopies Monte Carlo or Bust!
Romantic, Comedy 1969, France / Great Britain / Italy
I nostri mariti 6.4
I nostri mariti I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy 1966, Italy
The Sucker 7.6
The Sucker Corniaud, Le
Comedy 1965, France / Italy
Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned Sedotta e abbandonata
Drama, Comedy 1964, Italy / France
The Monsters 7.4
The Monsters I mostri
Comedy 1963, France / Italy
Divorce, Italian Style 7.7
Divorce, Italian Style Divorzio all'italiana
Comedy 1961, Italy
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