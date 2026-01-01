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Filmography
Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier
Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
Shoot the Piano Player
(1960)
7.4
The Monsters
(1963)
7.3
Roaring Years
(1962)
Filmography
5.8
You Can't Win 'Em All
You Can't Win 'Em All
Comedy, Adventure
1970, Great Britain
6.8
Une corde
Une corde, un Colt
Western
1969, France / Italy / Spain
6.7
Angelique and the Sultan
Angélique et le sultan
Romantic, Adventure
1968, France / Italy / Germany
5.4
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
Le Plus vieux metier du monde
Drama, Comedy
1967, France / West Germany / Italy
6.3
Untamable Angelique
Indomptable Angélique
Romantic, Adventure
1967, France / Germany / Italy
6.4
I nostri mariti
I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy
1966, Italy
6.6
God's Thunder
Le tonnerre de Dieu
Drama
1965, France / Italy / West Germany
6.6
Merveilleuse Angélique
Merveilleuse Angélique
Romantic, History, Adventure
1965, France / Italy / Germany
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