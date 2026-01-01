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Michèle Mercier
Michèle Mercier Michèle Mercier
Kinoafisha Persons Michèle Mercier

Michèle Mercier

Michèle Mercier

Date of Birth
1 January 1939
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Shoot the Piano Player 7.7
Shoot the Piano Player (1960)
The Monsters 7.4
The Monsters (1963)
Roaring Years 7.3
Roaring Years (1962)

Filmography

You Can't Win 'Em All 5.8
You Can't Win 'Em All You Can't Win 'Em All
Comedy, Adventure 1970, Great Britain
Une corde 6.8
Une corde Une corde, un Colt
Western 1969, France / Italy / Spain
Angelique and the Sultan 6.7
Angelique and the Sultan Angélique et le sultan
Romantic, Adventure 1968, France / Italy / Germany
Le Plus vieux metier du monde 5.4
Le Plus vieux metier du monde Le Plus vieux metier du monde
Drama, Comedy 1967, France / West Germany / Italy
Untamable Angelique 6.3
Untamable Angelique Indomptable Angélique
Romantic, Adventure 1967, France / Germany / Italy
I nostri mariti 6.4
I nostri mariti I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy 1966, Italy
God's Thunder 6.6
God's Thunder Le tonnerre de Dieu
Drama 1965, France / Italy / West Germany
Merveilleuse Angélique 6.6
Merveilleuse Angélique Merveilleuse Angélique
Romantic, History, Adventure 1965, France / Italy / Germany
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