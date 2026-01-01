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Luigi Zampa Luigi Zampa
Kinoafisha Persons Luigi Zampa

Luigi Zampa

Luigi Zampa

Date of Birth
2 January 1905
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
16 August 1991
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Roaring Years 7.3
Roaring Years (1962)
The Traffic Policeman 7.3
The Traffic Policeman (1960)
Be Sick... It's Free 7.1
Be Sick... It's Free (1968)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Be Sick... It's Free 7.1
Be Sick... It's Free Il medico della mutua
Comedy, Drama 1968, Italy
I nostri mariti 6.4
I nostri mariti I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy 1966, Italy
Roaring Years 7.3
Roaring Years Gli anni ruggenti
Comedy 1962, Italy
The Traffic Policeman 7.3
The Traffic Policeman Il vigile
Comedy 1960, Italy
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