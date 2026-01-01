Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Luigi Zampa
Luigi Zampa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi Zampa
Luigi Zampa
Luigi Zampa
Date of Birth
2 January 1905
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
16 August 1991
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Roaring Years
(1962)
7.3
The Traffic Policeman
(1960)
7.1
Be Sick... It's Free
(1968)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1968
1966
1962
1960
All
4
Films
4
Director
4
Writer
3
7.1
Be Sick... It's Free
Il medico della mutua
Comedy, Drama
1968, Italy
6.4
I nostri mariti
I nostri mariti
Romantic, Comedy
1966, Italy
7.3
Roaring Years
Gli anni ruggenti
Comedy
1962, Italy
7.3
The Traffic Policeman
Il vigile
Comedy
1960, Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree