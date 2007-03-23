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Poster of What Love Is
5.6
Kinoafisha Films What Love Is
5.6

What Love Is

, 2007
What Love Is
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of What Love Is
5.6

Cast

Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby
Gina Gershon
Gina Gershon
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Sean Astin
Sean Astin
Gillian Shure
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Director Mars Callahan
Writer Mars Callahan
Composer Erik Godal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 18 June 2013
World premiere 23 March 2007
Release date
23 March 2007 USA
MPAA R
Budget $8,500,000
Worldwide Gross $18,901
Production Big Sky Motion Pictures, Blessed Films, What Love Is
Also known as
What Love Is, O Que é o Amor, Ti einai o erotas, Что такое любовь

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Tom I know you got a lot on your mind. I know you got a lot of things to figure out. And, uh, up until very recently I thought I needed you here. With me in my life to feel the way I feel about you. But just all of a sudden I just suddenly realized I don't. I mean, I want us to be together and everything. But I just realized I don't need you here with me in order for me to love you. Cause I'm always gonna love you. And if you were to leave right now and go to China for 6 months, I'm still gonna love you. And if you gain 50lbs, I'm still gonna love you. And, you know what, if after the moment I never see you again, I'm still gonna love you. And if you don't feel that way about me, I know it's gotta be tough on ya, 'cause, it's been hell on me as it is. And I know that your the greatest thing that ever was. And I'm just lucky to have spent the last three years of my life with you.
[...]
Tom I think you should go and figure out whatever it is you need to figure out. And if you wanna come back, come back. And if you don't, that's cool too. You gotta know that you are the love of my life. And I'm just lucky to have known you. Good night Sara
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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