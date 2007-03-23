Tom I know you got a lot on your mind. I know you got a lot of things to figure out. And, uh, up until very recently I thought I needed you here. With me in my life to feel the way I feel about you. But just all of a sudden I just suddenly realized I don't. I mean, I want us to be together and everything. But I just realized I don't need you here with me in order for me to love you. Cause I'm always gonna love you. And if you were to leave right now and go to China for 6 months, I'm still gonna love you. And if you gain 50lbs, I'm still gonna love you. And, you know what, if after the moment I never see you again, I'm still gonna love you. And if you don't feel that way about me, I know it's gotta be tough on ya, 'cause, it's been hell on me as it is. And I know that your the greatest thing that ever was. And I'm just lucky to have spent the last three years of my life with you.

[...]