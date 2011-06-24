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Poster of From the Head
7.1
From the Head - trailer
Kinoafisha Films From the Head
7.1

From the Head

, 2012
From the Head
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of From the Head
7.1
From the Head - trailer
From the Head  trailer

Cast

George Griffith
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard
Jeffrey Doornbos
Samantha Lemole
Jon Polito
James Urbaniak
James Urbaniak
Director George Griffith
Writer George Griffith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 24 June 2011
Release date
24 June 2011 Russia 16+
24 June 2011 Kazakhstan
24 June 2011 USA
24 June 2011 Ukraine
Production From the Head
Also known as
From the Head

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
From the Head - trailer
From the Head Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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