The Last Word

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Last Word

Please don't have a nice day. Have a day that matters. Have a day that's true. Have a day that's direct. Have a day that's honest. A nice day? Mm-mmm, you'll be miserable. Have a day that means something.

Harriet Please don't have a nice day. Have a day that matters. Have a day that's true. Have a day that's direct. Have a day that's honest. A nice day? Mm-mmm, you'll be miserable. Have a day that means something.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.