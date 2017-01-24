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Poster of The Last Word
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Last Word
6.8

The Last Word

, 2017
The Last Word
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Last Word
6.8

Synopsis

Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship.

Cast

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Anne Heche
Anne Heche
Adina Porter
Adina Porter
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Alanna Ubach
Alanna Ubach
Tom Everett Scott
Tom Everett Scott
Director Mark Pellington
Writer Stuart Ross Fink
Composer Nathan Matthew David
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 14 April 2017
World premiere 24 January 2017
Release date
28 April 2017 Estonia
13 April 2017 Germany
7 July 2017 Great Britain
11 May 2017 Hong Kong
4 May 2017 Italy
22 June 2017 Portugal
13 October 2017 South Africa
3 March 2017 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,982,004
Production Black Bear, Myriad Pictures, Parkside Pictures
Also known as
The Last Word, Zu guter Letzt, A Última Palavra, Adorabile nemica, Adorables ennemies, Az utolsó szó, Galavārds, Ha'milla ha'akharona, In Memoriam, Mi última palabra, Ostatnie słowo, Poslednja reč, Son Kelime, Viimane sõna, Τίτλοι τέλους, Останнє слово, Последнее слово, あなたの旅立ち、綴ります, 她其實沒那麼壞

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Listen to the
soundtrack The Last Word

Quotes

Harriet Please don't have a nice day. Have a day that matters. Have a day that's true. Have a day that's direct. Have a day that's honest. A nice day? Mm-mmm, you'll be miserable. Have a day that means something.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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