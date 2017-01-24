Harriet is a retired businesswoman who tries to control everything around her. When she decides to write her own obituary, a young journalist takes up the task of finding out the truth resulting in a life-altering friendship.
The Last Word, Zu guter Letzt, A Última Palavra, Adorabile nemica, Adorables ennemies, Az utolsó szó, Galavārds, Ha'milla ha'akharona, In Memoriam, Mi última palabra, Ostatnie słowo, Poslednja reč, Son Kelime, Viimane sõna, Τίτλοι τέλους, Останнє слово, Последнее слово, あなたの旅立ち、綴ります, 她其實沒那麼壞
HarrietPlease don't have a nice day. Have a day that matters. Have a day that's true. Have a day that's direct. Have a day that's honest. A nice day? Mm-mmm, you'll be miserable. Have a day that means something.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.