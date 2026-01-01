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Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
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Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby
Date of Birth
7 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.3
9-1-1
(2018)
8.3
Young Sheldon
(2017)
8.0
ER
(1994)
Filmography
The Hawk
Comedy, Sport
2026, USA
6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy
2023, USA
7.4
Minx
Comedy
2022, USA
7.1
Maggie
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
6.5
Queens
Drama, Music
2021, USA
6.4
The Wonder Years
Family
2021, USA
6.9
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Drama, Romantic
2019, USA
6.3
Roswell, New Mexico
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
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