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Shiri Appleby
Shiri Appleby Shiri Appleby
Kinoafisha Persons Shiri Appleby

Shiri Appleby

Shiri Appleby

Date of Birth
7 December 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress, Director, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

9-1-1 8.3
9-1-1 (2018)
Young Sheldon 8.3
Young Sheldon (2017)
ER 8.0
ER (1994)

Filmography

The Hawk
The Hawk
Comedy, Sport 2026, USA
UnPrisoned 6.8
UnPrisoned
Drama, Comedy 2023, USA
Minx 7.4
Minx
Comedy 2022, USA
Maggie 7.1
Maggie
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Queens 6.5
Queens
Drama, Music 2021, USA
The Wonder Years 6.4
The Wonder Years
Family 2021, USA
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists 6.9
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA
Roswell, New Mexico 6.3
Roswell, New Mexico
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2019, USA
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