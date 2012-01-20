Menu
That's What She Said

Synopsis

Bebe and DeeDee, best friends with different relationship problems, embark on a New York City misadventure with their new acquaintance, Clementine.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 20 January 2012
Release date
20 January 2012 Russia 18+
20 January 2012 Kazakhstan
19 October 2012 USA
20 January 2012 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $2,500,000
Production Daisy 3 Pictures, Locomotive
Also known as
That's What She Said, Tak powiedziała, Täydelliset sinkkunaiset, То, что она сказала
Director
Cast
Anne Heche
Marcia DeBonis
Alia Shawkat
Miriam Shor
Kellie Overbey
Cast and Crew
