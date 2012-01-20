Menu
3.9
IMDb Rating: 3.9
Best Comedies
18+
Comedy
Synopsis
Bebe and DeeDee, best friends with different relationship problems, embark on a New York City misadventure with their new acquaintance, Clementine.
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
20 January 2012
Release date
20 January 2012
Russia
18+
20 January 2012
Kazakhstan
19 October 2012
USA
20 January 2012
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$2,500,000
Production
Daisy 3 Pictures, Locomotive
Also known as
That's What She Said, Tak powiedziała, Täydelliset sinkkunaiset, То, что она сказала
Director
Carrie Preston
Cast
Anne Heche
Marcia DeBonis
Alia Shawkat
Miriam Shor
Kellie Overbey
Similar films for That's What She Said
5.7
Arthur Newman
(2012)
6.2
Cedar Rapids
(2011)
6.8
The Last Word
(2017)
5.4
The To Do List
(2013)
7.4
20th Century Women
(2016)
6.2
The Oranges
(2011)
6.7
Spread
(2009)
5.6
What Love Is
(2007)
7.2
Ruby Sparks
(2012)
7.0
The Letter Room
(2020)
6.0
Animals
(2019)
6.5
The Final Girls
(2015)
3.9
3.9
IMDb
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
That's What She Said
Trailer
