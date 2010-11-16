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Poster of Beneath the Blue
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Beneath the Blue
5.6

Beneath the Blue

, 2010
Beneath the Blue
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Beneath the Blue
5.6

Cast

Michael Ironside
Michael Ironside
Ivana Miličević
Ivana Miličević
Gwen
George Harris
Daniel
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Craig
Christine Adams
Christine Adams
Tamika
Caitlin Wachs
Alyssa
Samantha Jade
Kita
Leah Eneas
Duvey
David Keith
Hawk
Eva-Jean Sophia Young
Leila
Bella King
Little Girl in Lab
Director Michael D. Sellers
Writer Wendell Morris
Composer Alan Derian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 16 November 2010
Release date
16 November 2010 USA
MPAA G
Budget $12,500,000
Production Paradise Productions
Also known as
Beneath the Blue, Way of the Dolphin, A delfin nyomában, Alyssa und ihr Delphin, Alyssa: Le jour des dauphins, Bajo el Gran Azul, Bajo el océano azul, Beneath the Blue - Geheimnisse der Tiefe, Bleu océan, Le coeur de l'océan, Operação: Salvem os Golfinhos, W głębinach, В дълбините, Приключения на Багамах, Alyssa und ihr Delfin, Alyssa - le jour des dauphins

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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