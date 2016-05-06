Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mothers and Daughters
Poster of Mothers and Daughters
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 4.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Mothers and Daughters

Mothers and Daughters

Mothers and Daughters 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Interwoven stories of what it is to be a mom seen through the lens of photographer Rigby Gray.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 October 2021
World premiere 6 May 2016
Release date
6 May 2016 Russia 16+
6 May 2016 Finland K-12
6 May 2016 Kazakhstan
6 May 2016 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $2,200,000
Production Future Proof Films, Siempre Viva Productions, Aloe Entertainment
Also known as
Mothers and Daughters, Mi madre y yo, Anneler ve Kızları, De madres a hijas, Emad ja tütred, Madres e Hijas, Matka jest tylko jedna, Minha Mãe e Eu, Mothers Day, Mütter & Töchter, Μητέρες και κόρες, День матери, Мaйки и дъщери, Майки и дъщери, Матері та дочки, ニューヨーク、愛を探して
Cast
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox
Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Selma Blair
Selma Blair
Paul Wesley
Paul Wesley
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mothers and Daughters
Around the Block 5.7
Around the Block (2013)
Emotional Arithmetic 6.1
Emotional Arithmetic (2007)
Blackbird 6.9
Blackbird (2020)
The Rest of Us 6.2
The Rest of Us (2019)
And So It Goes 5.5
And So It Goes (2014)
Mad Money 5.6
Mad Money (2008)
Powder Blue 6.8
Powder Blue (2008)
Sex and Death 101 6.4
Sex and Death 101 (2007)
Prime 6.5
Prime (2005)
Shall We Dance? 6.3
Shall We Dance? (2004)
She's the One 7.0
She's the One (1996)
Green Card 6.3
Green Card (1990)

Film rating

4.9
Rate 13 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more