Poster of Crime + Punishment in Suburbia
Kinoafisha Films Crime + Punishment in Suburbia

Crime + Punishment in Suburbia

Crime + Punishment in Suburbia 18+
Synopsis

A darkly romantic story of murder and redemption, set against an eerily familiar American landscape.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2000
World premiere 24 January 2000
Release date
24 January 2000 Russia 18+
28 March 2001 France
25 August 2000 Italy
24 January 2000 Kazakhstan
15 September 2000 USA
24 January 2000 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production G2 Films, Killer Films
Also known as
Crime + Punishment in Suburbia, Asesinato en Suburbia, Banliyöde Suç ve Ceza, Bűn + bűnhődés Amerikában, Crima si pedeapsa, Crime & Punishment in Suburbia, Crime + Punishment, Crime and Punishment in High School, Crime and Punishment in Suburbia, Crime e Castigo, Delitto + castigo a Suburbia, Mörderische Verführung, Nusikaltimas ir bausmė, Vingança Criminosa, Zbrodnia i kara na przedmieściu, Έγκλημα και τιμωρία στα προάστια, Злочин і кара по-американськи, Преступление + наказание, クライム アンド パニッシュメント
Director
Rob Schmidt
Cast
Monica Keena
Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin
Michael Ironside
Michael Ironside
Vincent Kartheiser
Vincent Kartheiser
James DeBello
James DeBello
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
5.8 IMDb
Quotes
Vincent I used to think if I killed somebody I would want to go to the cemetery and apologize. That's not really what guilt is though. Guilt's a feeling you have towards people who are living. It's like everyday you're out there shaking hands, talking. But you, the guilty person, you know that it's all unreal. It's like guilt is this secret inside of you that destroys the fabric of everything, and then everything's unreal. You can't even have a life. But it's not necessary for it to destroy you. You just have to face it.
Listen to the
soundtrack Crime + Punishment in Suburbia
Stills
