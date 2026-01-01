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Poster of Behind the Footlights
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Behind the Footlights
6.8

Behind the Footlights

, 1956
Na podmostkakh stseny
USSR / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Behind the Footlights
6.8

Cast

Vasili Merkuryev
Vasili Merkuryev
Lev Gurych Sinichkin
Liliya Yudina
Liza - Sinichkin daughter
Tatyana Karpova
Surmilova, actress
Mikhail Yanshin
Mikhail Yanshin
Borzikov, dramatist
Yury Lyubimov
Yury Lyubimov
Prince Zefirov
Nikolai Afanasyev
Prince Vetrinsky
Sergei Blinnikov
Sergei Blinnikov
Pustoslavtsev, theatre keeper
Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Stepan, coachman
Aleksandr Sashin-Nikolskiy
Prompter
Yelena Savitskaya
Director Konstantin Yudin
Writer Nikolay Erdman, Dmitri Lensky, Mikhail Volpin
Composer Vasiliy Shirinskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 28 June 1956
Release date
28 June 1956 Russia
9 October 1956 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Na podmostkakh stseny, Behind the Footlights, Droga na scenę, Két színésznő, egy szerep, На подмостках сцены

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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