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About
Filmography
Liliya Yudina
Liliya Yudina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Yudina
Liliya Yudina
Liliya Yudina
Date of Birth
14 May 1929
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Kabachok 13 stulev
(1966)
7.1
Mayskaya Noch
(1952)
6.8
Behind the Footlights
(1956)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
1969
1966
1956
1952
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.4
Tchaikovsky
Tchaikovsky
Biography, Drama
1969, USSR
7.1
Kabachok 13 stulev
Kabachok 13 stulev
Comedy
1966, USSR
6.8
Behind the Footlights
Na podmostkakh stseny
Comedy, Drama
1956, USSR
7.1
Mayskaya Noch
Maiskaya noch, ili utoplennitsa
Comedy, Fantasy
1952, USSR
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