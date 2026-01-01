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Liliya Yudina Liliya Yudina
Kinoafisha Persons Liliya Yudina

Liliya Yudina

Liliya Yudina

Date of Birth
14 May 1929
Age
97 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Kabachok 13 stulev 7.1
Kabachok 13 stulev (1966)
Mayskaya Noch 7.1
Mayskaya Noch (1952)
Behind the Footlights 6.8
Behind the Footlights (1956)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tchaikovsky 6.4
Tchaikovsky Tchaikovsky
Biography, Drama 1969, USSR
Kabachok 13 stulev 7.1
Kabachok 13 stulev Kabachok 13 stulev
Comedy 1966, USSR
Behind the Footlights 6.8
Behind the Footlights Na podmostkakh stseny
Comedy, Drama 1956, USSR
Mayskaya Noch 7.1
Mayskaya Noch Maiskaya noch, ili utoplennitsa
Comedy, Fantasy 1952, USSR
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