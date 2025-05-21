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Poster of The Wrestler and the Clown
7.0
Kinoafisha Films The Wrestler and the Clown
7.0

The Wrestler and the Clown

, 1957
Borets i kloun
USSR / History, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Wrestler and the Clown
7.0

Cast

Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Ivan Maximovich Poddubny
Aleksandr Mikhaylov
Anatoli Leonidovich Durov
Yuriy Medvedev
Yuriy Medvedev
Iya Arepina
Marusya Nikolayevna, aka Mimi
Boris Petker
Giuseppe Truzzi
Leonid Topchiyev
Orlando
Tamara Loginova
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Enrico, a clown
Anatoliy Solovyov
Raoul Boucher
Kyunna Ignatova
Esterina Truzzi
Grigori Abrikosov
Grigori Abrikosov
Mr. Fish
Grigory Shpigel
Solomonsky
Director Boris Barnet, Konstantin Yudin
Writer Nikolay Pogodin
Composer Yuriy Biryukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 9 December 1957
Release date
9 December 1957 Russia 0+
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Borets i kloun, The Wrestler and the Clown, Brottaren och clownen, Der Ringer und der Clown, El lluitador i el pallasso, El luchador y el payaso, Il lottatore e il clown, Le lutteur et le clown, Luptătorul și clovnul, Zapaśnik i błazen, Борец и клоун, レスラーと道化師

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 21 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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