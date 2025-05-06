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Poster of Behind Show Windows
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Behind Show Windows
6.4

Behind Show Windows

, 1955
Za vitrinoy univermaga
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Behind Show Windows
6.4

Cast

Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Mikhail Ivanovich Krylov
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Oleg Anofriev
Oleg Anofriev
Slava Sidorkin
Mikaela Drozdovskaya
Yulya Petrova
Svetlana Druzhinina
Svetlana Druzhinina
Sonya Bozhko
Nadezhda Medvedeva
Anna Andreyevna
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Semyon Malyutkin - leytenant militsii
Georgiy Shamshurin
Sergey Yefimov - direktor univermaga
Valentina Dancheva
Nina Sergeyeva
Boris Tenin
Boris Tenin
Yegor Bozhko
Nataliya Tkachyova
Nataliya Tkachyova
Galina Bozhko
Director Samson Samsonov
Writer Aleksei Kapler
Composer Aleksandr Tsfasman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 8 December 1955
Release date
29 April 1956 Russia 12+
29 April 1956 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Za vitrinoy univermaga, Tras la vitrina, A kirakat mögött, Behind Show Windows, In the Department Store's Show Window, Liebe nach Ladenschluß, Rakkautta tavaratalossa, Tajemnice domu towarowego, За витриной универмага

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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