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7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
A Man Was Born
7.6
A Man Was Born
, 1956
Chelovek rodilsya
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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7.6
Synopsis
A story of a young girl going through the number of hard events in her life.
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Cast
Vladimir Gusev
Gleb
Aleksandr Khanov
Stepan - otets Vitaliya
Nina Doroshina
Sima
Tatyana Barysheva
Grigori Abrikosov
Fyodor Strashnov - voditel avtobusa
Olga Bgan
Nadya Smirnova
Vladimir Andreyev
Vitaly
Natalya Serebryannikova
Yelizaveta Dmitrievna
Valentin Maklashin
Korneich - opytniyy voditel
Viktor Terekhov
Kostikov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Nadya Smirnova
Director
Vasili Ordynsky
Writer
Leonid Agranovich
Composer
Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
5 November 1956
Release date
5 November 1956
Russia
5 November 1956
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Chelovek rodilsya, Ember született, Porzucona, Rodio se čovek, Rojen je clovek, Un Homme Est Ne, Человек родился
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
23
votes
7.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
901
In the Drama genre
423
In the Romantic genre
122
In films of USSR
108
In films of 1956
9
Stills
Showtimes
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