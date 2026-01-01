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Poster of A Man Was Born
7.6
Kinoafisha Films A Man Was Born
7.6

A Man Was Born

, 1956
Chelovek rodilsya
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Man Was Born
7.6

Synopsis

A story of a young girl going through the number of hard events in her life.

Cast

Vladimir Gusev
Gleb
Aleksandr Khanov
Stepan - otets Vitaliya
Nina Doroshina
Nina Doroshina
Sima
Tatyana Barysheva
Tatyana Barysheva
Grigori Abrikosov
Grigori Abrikosov
Fyodor Strashnov - voditel avtobusa
Olga Bgan
Nadya Smirnova
Vladimir Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Vitaly
Natalya Serebryannikova
Yelizaveta Dmitrievna
Valentin Maklashin
Korneich - opytniyy voditel
Viktor Terekhov
Kostikov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Nadya Smirnova
Director Vasili Ordynsky
Writer Leonid Agranovich
Composer Venyamin Basner
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 5 November 1956
Release date
5 November 1956 Russia
5 November 1956 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Chelovek rodilsya, Ember született, Porzucona, Rodio se čovek, Rojen je clovek, Un Homme Est Ne, Человек родился

Film rating

7.6
Rate 23 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  901 In the Drama genre  423 In the Romantic genre  122 In films of USSR  108 In films of 1956  9
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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