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Filmography
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva
Date of Birth
18 December 1915
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
12 August 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Men and Beasts
(1962)
6.6
People on the Bridge
(1959)
6.4
Behind Show Windows
(1955)
Filmography
7.3
Men and Beasts
Lyudi i zveri
Drama
1962, USSR
5.3
Thrice Resurrected
Trizhdy voskresshiy
Drama
1960, USSR
6.6
People on the Bridge
Lyudi na mostu
Drama
1959, USSR
5.9
Ilya Muromets
Ilya Muromets
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family
1956, USSR
6.4
Behind Show Windows
Za vitrinoy univermaga
Comedy
1955, USSR
6.2
The Return of Vasili Bortnikov
Vozvrashchenie Vasiliya Bortnikova
Drama
1953, USSR
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