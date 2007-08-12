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Natalya Medvedeva
Natalya Medvedeva Natalya Medvedeva
Kinoafisha Persons Natalya Medvedeva

Natalya Medvedeva

Natalya Medvedeva

Date of Birth
18 December 1915
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
12 August 2007
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Men and Beasts 7.3
Men and Beasts (1962)
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge (1959)
Behind Show Windows 6.4
Behind Show Windows (1955)

Filmography

Men and Beasts 7.3
Men and Beasts Lyudi i zveri
Drama 1962, USSR
Thrice Resurrected 5.3
Thrice Resurrected Trizhdy voskresshiy
Drama 1960, USSR
People on the Bridge 6.6
People on the Bridge Lyudi na mostu
Drama 1959, USSR
Ilya Muromets 5.9
Ilya Muromets Ilya Muromets
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Fantasy, Family 1956, USSR
Behind Show Windows 6.4
Behind Show Windows Za vitrinoy univermaga
Comedy 1955, USSR
The Return of Vasili Bortnikov 6.2
The Return of Vasili Bortnikov Vozvrashchenie Vasiliya Bortnikova
Drama 1953, USSR
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