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Poster of Serdtse byotsya vnov
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Serdtse byotsya vnov
6.4

Serdtse byotsya vnov

, 1956
Serdtse byotsya vnov
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Serdtse byotsya vnov
6.4

Cast

Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Vyacheslav Tikhonov
Leonid Golubev - vrach
Nikolay Simonov
professor Ivan Peskov
Andrei Abrikosov
Andrei Abrikosov
professor Nikolay Klyonov
Kirill Stolyarov
Pavel Balashov
Leonid Chubarov
Sergeant Bystrov
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Lyudmila Gurchenko
Tanya Balashova
Ninel Myshkova
Nina Alekseyevna - vrach
Grigori Abrikosov
Grigori Abrikosov
Grisha Din-Mamedov
Yuliana Bugaeva
Allochka - medsestra
Valentina Belyayeva
Lyudmila Nikolaevna
Director Abram Room
Writer Vladimir Dyagilev, Aleksandr Galich
Composer Mikhail Chulaki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 21 November 1956
Release date
21 November 1956 Russia
12 December 1956 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Serdtse byotsya vnov, A szív újra dobog, Heart Beats Again, Сердце бьется вновь...

Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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