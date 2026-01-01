Similar films for Serdtse byotsya vnov
The Ghost That Never Returns Drama
1929, USSR
6.0
A Severe Young Man Drama
1937, USSR
6.0
The Bridge Is Built Drama
1965, USSR
7.0
Family Happiness Drama
1969, USSR
7.0
Flights in Dreams and Reality Drama
1982, USSR
7.0
Twenty Days Without War Drama
1976, USSR
7.0
Bed and Sofa Drama, Comedy
1924, USSR
7.0
Baby Drama
1940, USSR
6.0
Counterplan Drama
1932, USSR
6.0
Vrazhyi tropy Drama
1935, USSR
5.0
Burnt by the Sun Drama
1994, France / Russia
7.0
White Bim Black Ear Drama
1977, USSR
8.0