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Leonid Chubarov Leonid Chubarov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Chubarov

Leonid Chubarov

Leonid Chubarov

Date of Birth
6 June 1925
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 October 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

The Road to 'Saturn' 6.9
The Road to 'Saturn' (1967)
The Height 6.7
The Height (1957)
At the World's Limit 6.7
At the World's Limit (1975)

Filmography

Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie 6
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Detective, Crime 1978, USSR
At the World's Limit 6.7
At the World's Limit Na kray sveta
Romantic 1975, USSR
Bolshiye peregony 6.1
Bolshiye peregony Bolshiye peregony
Drama 1971, USSR
The Road to 'Saturn' 6.9
The Road to 'Saturn' Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War 1967, USSR
Perekrestok 6.3
Perekrestok Perekrestok
Drama 1963, USSR
6.6
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Short 1961, USSR
The Sun Shines to Everyone 6.2
The Sun Shines to Everyone Solntse svetit vsem
Drama, Romantic 1959, USSR
Over Tissa 6.6
Over Tissa Nad Tissoy
Thriller 1958, USSR
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