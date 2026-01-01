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Filmography
Leonid Chubarov
Leonid Chubarov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Chubarov
Leonid Chubarov
Leonid Chubarov
Date of Birth
6 June 1925
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 October 1980
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Road to 'Saturn'
(1967)
6.7
The Height
(1957)
6.7
At the World's Limit
(1975)
Filmography
6
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
Detective, Crime
1978, USSR
6.7
At the World's Limit
Na kray sveta
Romantic
1975, USSR
6.1
Bolshiye peregony
Bolshiye peregony
Drama
1971, USSR
6.9
The Road to 'Saturn'
Put v 'Saturn'
Action, War
1967, USSR
6.3
Perekrestok
Perekrestok
Drama
1963, USSR
6.6
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Iz Lebyazhego soobshchayut
Short
1961, USSR
6.2
The Sun Shines to Everyone
Solntse svetit vsem
Drama, Romantic
1959, USSR
6.6
Over Tissa
Nad Tissoy
Thriller
1958, USSR
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