Psychological Thriller Movies

Manic psychosis, post-traumatic depression, paranoia, obsession, addiction are just some of the things explored in psychological thrillers. There will be no violent reprisals, crimson rivers of blood and monsters coming in the night. The scariest thing in a psychological thriller is a man and his psyche. The subconscious, the collective unconscious, complexes and others like them — knowledge of psychoanalysis will be useful to you when viewing such paintings.

Watching a psychological thriller, you will see that there is no creature scarier and more ruthless than a human. Fears and impending danger will force the characters to show their ugliest sides, to show themselves from the worst side. It doesn't matter if you doubt the sanity of the human race and the benefits of civilization after watching it — even in a psychological thriller there are glimmers of hope.

All 180
By year
Reset
Presence
Presence
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
5.0
Locked
Locked
Thriller 2025, USA / Canada / Czechia
6.0
Sovereign
Sovereign
Action, Crime, Drama 2025, Greece / USA
7.0
Pretty Thing
Pretty Thing
Thriller 2025, USA
4.0
O.T.H.E.R
O.T.H.E.R
Horror, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France
5.0
Row
Row
Adventure, Detective, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
7.0
Slingshot
Slingshot
Sci-Fi 2024, USA
6.0
Longlegs
Longlegs
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Dark Game
Dark Game
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
6.0
Trap
Trap
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
The Surfer
The Surfer
Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
Blink Twice
Blink Twice
Thriller 2024, Mexico / USA
6.0
Speak No Evil
Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Escape
Escape
Thriller 2024, Spain
5.0
Cuckoo
Cuckoo
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2024, Germany / USA
6.0
Conclave
Conclave
Thriller 2024, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Lazareth
Lazareth
Thriller 2024, USA
4.0
Haunted Heart
Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
4.0
Don't Move
Don't Move
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Held Hostage in My House
Held Hostage in My House
Detective, Thriller 2024, USA
4.0
Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
7.0
The Killer
The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
7.0
Trigger. Film
Trigger. Film
Thriller, Drama 2023, Russia
6.0
May December
May December
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
6.0
Freud's Last Session
Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Just the Two of Us
Just the Two of Us
Drama, Thriller 2023, France
6.0
Control
Control
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
3.0
Alice in Terrorland
Alice in Terrorland
Horror 2023, Great Britain
3.0
Your Lucky Day
Your Lucky Day
Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
The King Tide
The King Tide
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, Canada
6.0
Genre
All Horror Thriller Adventure Detective Action Crime Drama Sci-Fi Romantic Western History Biography Sport Fantasy Comedy Mystery Adult War Fairy Tale
Country
All Belgium France USA Great Britain Greece Canada Czechia Germany Spain Mexico Russia Denmark Netherlands Norway Sweden Italy Argentina Luxembourg South Korea Ireland Switzerland Chile Colombia USSR
Year
All 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

