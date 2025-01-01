Manic psychosis, post-traumatic depression, paranoia, obsession, addiction are just some of the things explored in psychological thrillers. There will be no violent reprisals, crimson rivers of blood and monsters coming in the night. The scariest thing in a psychological thriller is a man and his psyche. The subconscious, the collective unconscious, complexes and others like them — knowledge of psychoanalysis will be useful to you when viewing such paintings.

Watching a psychological thriller, you will see that there is no creature scarier and more ruthless than a human. Fears and impending danger will force the characters to show their ugliest sides, to show themselves from the worst side. It doesn't matter if you doubt the sanity of the human race and the benefits of civilization after watching it — even in a psychological thriller there are glimmers of hope.

On the Kinoafisha portal you can watch the best psychological thrillers in high quality.