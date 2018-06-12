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Poster of Set It Up
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Set It Up
6.5

Set It Up

, 2018
Set It Up
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Set It Up
6.5

Cast

Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch
Harper
Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Charlie
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu
Kirsten
Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs
Rick
Meredith Hagner
Meredith Hagner
Becca
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson
Duncan
Joan Smalls
Suze
Jon Rudnitsky
Jon Rudnitsky
Mike
Tituss Burgess
Tituss Burgess
Creepy Tim
Jake Robinson
Golf Guy
Director Claire Scanlon
Writer Katie Silberman
Composer Laura Karpman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 12 June 2018
World premiere 12 June 2018
Release date
15 June 2018 Portugal
Production Treehouse Pictures
Also known as
Set It Up, Set It Up: El plan imperfecto, A szerelem asszisztensei, Come far perdere la testa al capo, Cómo deshacerte de tu jefe, Como Livrar-se do Chefe, O Plano Imperfeito, Patronlara Tuzak, Petits coups montés, Samassa juonessa, Swatamy swoich szefów, To zařídíme, Trợ Lý Yêu, Ραντεβού με τα αφεντικά, Подстава, Установено, 상사에 대처하는 로맨틱한 자세, セットアップ　ウソつきは恋のはじまり, 老闆送作堆, 跣佢一鑊, Підстава, 牵线结缘

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Becca When I was little, my grandmother, she used to say: "You like because, and you love despite." You like someone because of all of their qualities, and you love someone despite some of their qualities.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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