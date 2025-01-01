Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Before I Fall Before I Fall Movie Quotes

Before I Fall Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Samantha Kingston [voiceover] Maybe for you there's a tomorrow. Maybe for *you*, there's 1,000 or 3,000, or 10... So much time, you can bathe in it. So much time, you can waste it. But for some of us, there's only today, and what you do today matters - in the moment, and maybe into infinity... But I didn't know any of that... Until right before I fell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samantha Kingston How is it possible to change so much and not be able to change anything at all?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samantha Kingston If I was going to live the same day over and over, I wanted it to mean something... and not just to me
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Juliet Sykes Sam? Sam, you saved me!
Samantha Kingston [voiceover] No. You saved *me*.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Kingston One good thing, just follow one good thing and see where it leads you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samantha Kingston [Graffiti beside Samantha on the bathroom wall] Only those who attempt the absurd, achieve the impossible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samantha Kingston Do you ever feel like you're living the same day over and over again, only like a few things being different?
Anna Cartulo Aw shit Samantha, you just described my whole life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more