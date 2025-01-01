[first lines]

[voiceover]

Maybe for you there's a tomorrow. Maybe for *you*, there's 1,000 or 3,000, or 10... So much time, you can bathe in it. So much time, you can waste it. But for some of us, there's only today, and what you do today matters - in the moment, and maybe into infinity... But I didn't know any of that... Until right before I fell.