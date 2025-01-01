Samantha Kingston[voiceover]Maybe for you there's a tomorrow. Maybe for *you*, there's 1,000 or 3,000, or 10... So much time, you can bathe in it. So much time, you can waste it. But for some of us, there's only today, and what you do today matters - in the moment, and maybe into infinity... But I didn't know any of that... Until right before I fell.
Samantha KingstonHow is it possible to change so much and not be able to change anything at all?
Samantha KingstonIf I was going to live the same day over and over, I wanted it to mean something... and not just to me