Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Wind Up
8.1
Wind Up - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Wind Up
8.1

Wind Up

, 2026
Wind Up
South Korea / Fantasy, Sport
Trailers
Going 3
Not going 2
Poster of Wind Up
8.1
Going 3
Not going 2
Wind Up - Dubbed trailer
Wind Up  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A sports coming-of-age drama depicting the brilliant friendship and growth of a high school pitcher struggling with the yips and a mysterious transfer student who becomes his devoted manager.

Cast

Lee Jeno
Lee Woo Jin
Na Jaemin
Kwon Tae Hui
Oh Hyun-kyung
Tae Hui's mom
Lee Jong-hyeok
Coach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 August 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Russia Ray of Sun Pictures
Production TAKEONE STUDIO
Also known as
Wind Up

Film rating

8.1
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Wind Up - Dubbed trailer
Wind Up Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more