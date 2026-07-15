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8.1
Kinoafisha
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Wind Up
8.1
Wind Up
, 2026
Wind Up
South Korea / Fantasy, Sport
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8.1
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Wind Up
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A sports coming-of-age drama depicting the brilliant friendship and growth of a high school pitcher struggling with the yips and a mysterious transfer student who becomes his devoted manager.
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Cast
Lee Jeno
Lee Woo Jin
Na Jaemin
Kwon Tae Hui
Oh Hyun-kyung
Tae Hui's mom
Lee Jong-hyeok
Coach
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 August 2026
Release date
13 August 2026
Russia
Ray of Sun Pictures
Production
TAKEONE STUDIO
Also known as
Wind Up
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Film rating
8.1
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10
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8.2
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