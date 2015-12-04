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Poster of Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
7.7

Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood

, 2015
Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
7.7

Cast

Xavier Bray
Self
Joanna Dunn
Self
Leda Hodgson
Self - Narrator
Hugh Sachs
Francisco de Goya
Carlos Riera
Narrator - Goya's Letters
Gabriele Finaldi
Self
Letizia Treves
Self
Juliet Wilson-Bareau
Self
Sarah Symmons
Self
José Manuel Matilla
Self
Director David Bickerstaff
Writer David Bickerstaff
Composer Asa Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 4 December 2015
Release date
4 December 2015 Russia 12+
8 February 2016 Great Britain
4 December 2015 Kazakhstan
29 July 2017 South Africa
30 November 2017 South Korea
4 December 2015 Ukraine
Also known as
Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood, Exhibition on Screen: Goya - Visionen aus Fleisch und Blut, Goya: Un espectáculo de carne y hueso, Goya: Visiones de carne y sangre, Goya. Widzenie ciala i krwi, EOS: Goya - Visions of Flesh and Blood, Exhibition on Screen: Goya - Visions of Flesh and Blood

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
Updated 21 February 2022
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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