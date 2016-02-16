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Poster of Renoir: Revered and Reviled
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Renoir: Revered and Reviled
7.1

Renoir: Revered and Reviled

, 2016
Renoir: Reviled and Revered
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Renoir: Revered and Reviled
7.1

Cast

Yves Aubert
Jean Renoir
Colin Bailey
Self - Contributor
Barbara Anne Beaucar
Self - Contributor
Barbara Buckley
Self - Contributor
Damian Callan
Self - Contributor
Thom Collins
Self - Contributor
Augustin de Butler
Self - Contributor
Flavie Durand-Ruel
Self - Contributor
Paul-Louis Durand-Ruel
Self - Contributor
Michael Gallagher
Self - Contributor
Director Phil Grabsky
Composer Stephen Baysted
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 16 February 2016
Release date
16 February 2016 Russia 12+
10 December 2016 Great Britain
16 February 2016 Kazakhstan
26 August 2017 South Africa
16 February 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Renoir - Reviled and Revered, Exhibition on Screen: Renoir - The Unknown Artist, Renoir - Oltraggio e seduzione, Renoir powazany i zniewazany, Renoir, a megosztó művész, Renoir: Revered and Reviled, Renoir: The Unknown Artist, Renoir: Verehrt und Verachtet, Renoir. Admirado y denigrado, Ренуар: Неизвестный художник, EOS: Renoir - Reviled and Revered

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
Listen to the
soundtrack Renoir: Revered and Reviled
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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