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Poster of Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
7.7

Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse

, 2016
Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
7.7

Synopsis

Monet is perhaps the most famous painter of gardens, but there were many artists who were inspired by cultivated nature including Van Gogh, Bonnard, Pissarro and Matisse.
Director Phil Grabsky, David Bickerstaff
Writer David Bickerstaff
Composer Asa Bennett
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 8 February 2016
Release date
12 April 2016 Russia 12+
15 April 2024 Czechia
24 May 2016 France
24 May 2016 Germany
8 February 2016 Great Britain
28 July 2022 Hungary
23 May 2016 Italy
12 April 2016 Kazakhstan
27 February 2024 Latvia U
6 October 2016 New Zealand
30 September 2017 South Africa
1 December 2017 Spain
12 April 2016 Ukraine
Also known as
Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse, A modern kert festői: Monet-tól Matisse-ig, Da Monet a Matisse - L'arte di dipingere il giardino moderno, Exhibition on Screen: Das Malen des modernen Gartens - Monet bis Matisse, Exhibition on Screen: Monet to Matisse, Exhibition on Screen: Painting the Modern Garden - Monet to Matisse, Pintando el jardín moderno: de Monet a Matisse, Portrety owczesnych ogrodow. Od Moneta do Matisse'a, Сады в живописи - от Моне до Матисса, EOS: Painting the Modern Garden - Monet to Matisse

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
Updated 5 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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