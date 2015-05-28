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Poster of The Impressionists
7.5
Kinoafisha Films The Impressionists
7.5

The Impressionists

, 2014
The Impressionists
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Impressionists
7.5

Cast

Ashley Boulden
Self
Rachel Campbell-Johnston
Self
Anne Distel
Self
Flavie Durand-Ruel
Self
Paul-Louis Durand-Ruel
Self
Robert Lindsay
Voice of Paul Durand-Ruel
Glen McCready
Voice of the Impressionists
Sylvie Patry
Self
Christopher Riopelle
Self
Jennifer Thompson
Self
Director Phil Grabsky
Writer Phil Grabsky
Composer Stephen Baysted
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 28 May 2015
Release date
28 May 2015 Canada
19 May 2022 Germany 0
30 October 2015 Spain
Worldwide Gross $208,911
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
The Impressionists, The Impressionists - Exhibition On Screen, Exhibition on Screen: Die Impressionisten, Exhibition on Screen: The Impressionists, Gli impressionisti - E l'uomo che li ha creati, Impresjonisci, Les impressionnistes, Los Impresionistas y el hombre que los encumbró, Импрессионисты, EOS: The Impressionists – and the Man Who Made Them, Exhibition on Screen: The Impressionists – and the Man Who Made Them

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
8.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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