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Poster of The Duel
5.8
The Duel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Duel
5.8

The Duel

, 2016
The Duel
USA / Western, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Duel
5.8
The Duel - Trailer
The Duel  Trailer

Synopsis

A Texas Ranger investigates a series of unexplained deaths in a town called Helena.

Cast

Liam Hemsworth
Liam Hemsworth
David Kingston
Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson
Abraham
Emory Cohen
Emory Cohen
Isaac Brant
Alice Braga
Alice Braga
Marisol
William Sadler
William Sadler
Governor Lawrence Sullivan Ross
Felicity Price
Naomi
Christopher James Baker
Monte
Christopher Berry
Christopher Berry
Dale
Benedict Samuel
George
Giles Matthey
John
Director Kieran Darcy-Smith
Writer Matt Cook
Composer Craig Eastman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 1 November 2021
World premiere 24 June 2016
Release date
24 June 2016 Russia Русский репортаж 16+
24 June 2016 Kazakhstan
19 November 2020 South Korea 19
24 June 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $20,672
Production Lionsgate Premiere, Atomic Entertainment (II), Mandeville Films
Also known as
The Duel, Le duel, A párbaj, By Way of Helena, Das Duell, Düello, El duelo, Il duello, O Duelo, Pojedynek, Η μονομαχία, Дуелът, Дуэль, ある決闘　セントヘレナの掟, 決鬥, 더 듀얼, Duel, The

Film rating

5.8
Rate 21 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3435 In the Western genre  28 In the Drama genre  1274 In films of USA  2033 In films of 2016  155
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Duel - Trailer
The Duel Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Abraham I've known for quite some time you'd be coming for me, David. I took pleasure in killing your father. He was an abhorrent man.
David Kingston If you think I'm here to avenge my father, you think too highly of yourself.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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