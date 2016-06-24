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5.8
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The Duel
5.8
The Duel
, 2016
The Duel
USA / Western, Drama / 18+
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5.8
The Duel
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A Texas Ranger investigates a series of unexplained deaths in a town called Helena.
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Cast
Liam Hemsworth
David Kingston
Woody Harrelson
Abraham
Emory Cohen
Isaac Brant
Alice Braga
Marisol
William Sadler
Governor Lawrence Sullivan Ross
Felicity Price
Naomi
Christopher James Baker
Monte
Christopher Berry
Dale
Benedict Samuel
George
Giles Matthey
John
Director
Kieran Darcy-Smith
Writer
Matt Cook
Composer
Craig Eastman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 50 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
1 November 2021
World premiere
24 June 2016
Release date
24 June 2016
Russia
Русский репортаж
16+
24 June 2016
Kazakhstan
19 November 2020
South Korea
19
24 June 2016
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$20,672
Production
Lionsgate Premiere, Atomic Entertainment (II), Mandeville Films
Also known as
The Duel, Le duel, A párbaj, By Way of Helena, Das Duell, Düello, El duelo, Il duello, O Duelo, Pojedynek, Η μονομαχία, Дуелът, Дуэль, ある決闘 セントヘレナの掟, 決鬥, 더 듀얼, Duel, The
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
21
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
3435
In the Western genre
28
In the Drama genre
1274
In films of USA
2033
In films of 2016
155
Updated 26 February 2026
Film Trailers
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The Duel
Trailer
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Stills
Quotes
Abraham
I've known for quite some time you'd be coming for me, David. I took pleasure in killing your father. He was an abhorrent man.
David Kingston
If you think I'm here to avenge my father, you think too highly of yourself.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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