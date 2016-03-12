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Poster of In a Valley of Violence
6.1
Kinoafisha Films In a Valley of Violence
6.1

In a Valley of Violence

, 2016
In a Valley of Violence
USA / Western / 18+
Poster of In a Valley of Violence
6.1

Synopsis

A mysterious stranger and a random act of violence drag a town of misfits and nitwits into the bloody crosshairs of revenge.

Cast

Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan
Ellen
John Travolta
John Travolta
Marshal
Ethan Hawke
Ethan Hawke
Paul
Taissa Farmiga
Taissa Farmiga
Mary-Anne
Burn Gorman
Burn Gorman
James Ransone
James Ransone
Gilly
Toby Huss
Toby Huss
Harris
Larry Fessenden
Larry Fessenden
Roy
Tommy Nohilly
Tubby
Michael Davis
Dollar Bill
James Cady
Bartender
Director Ti West
Writer Ti West
Composer Jeff Grace
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 12 January 2017
World premiere 12 March 2016
Release date
12 March 2016 Russia 18+
21 October 2016 Brazil
12 March 2016 Kazakhstan
12 March 2016 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $61,797
Production Blumhouse Productions
Also known as
In a Valley of Violence, El valle de la venganza, Az erőszak völgye, Dolina przemocy, In a Valley of Violence - La vallée du sang, In a Valley of Violence - Nella valle della violenza, La vallée de la violence, Nella valle della violenza, No Vale da Violência, Şiddet Vadisinde, Smurto slėnyje, Terra violenta, Thung Lũng Bạo Lực, Vägivalla org, Valea violenţei, Η κοιλάδα της βίας, В долината на насилието, В долине насилия, У долині насильства, バレー・オブ・バイオレンス, 暴力山谷, I en dal med vold, Dans une vallée de la violence, En el valle de violencia

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 22 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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