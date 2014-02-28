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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Latitudes
6.1
Latitudes
, 2014
Latitudes
Brazil / Romantic, Drama / 18+
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6.1
Cast
Alice Braga
Daniel de Oliveira
Michel Noher
Elisa Volpato
Director
Felipe Braga
Writer
Felipe Braga
,
Teodoro Poppovic
Composer
Fabio Góes
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Brazil
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
28 February 2014
Release date
28 February 2014
Brazil
11 August 2014
Switzerland
Budget
1,600,000 BRL
Production
LB Entertainment, House Entertaiment
Also known as
Latitudes
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
6.2
IMDb
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