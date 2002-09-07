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Michael Elphick Michael Elphick
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Elphick

Michael Elphick

Michael Elphick

Date of Birth
19 September 1946
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
7 September 2002
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Elephant Man 8.0
The Elephant Man (1980)
Withnail and I 7.6
Withnail and I (1987)
The Great Train Robbery 6.9
The Great Train Robbery (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dead in the Water 4.4
Dead in the Water Out of Bounds
Drama 2003, Great Britain
Withnail and I 7.6
Withnail and I Withnail & I
Drama, Comedy 1987, Great Britain
The Element of Crime 6.8
The Element of Crime Forbrydelsens element
Drama, Thriller, Crime 1984, Denmark
The Elephant Man 8
The Elephant Man The Elephant Man
Drama 1980, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Great Train Robbery 6.9
The Great Train Robbery The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action 1979, Great Britain
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