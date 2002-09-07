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Michael Elphick
Michael Elphick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Elphick
Michael Elphick
Michael Elphick
Date of Birth
19 September 1946
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
7 September 2002
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
The Elephant Man
(1980)
7.6
Withnail and I
(1987)
6.9
The Great Train Robbery
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2003
1987
1984
1980
1979
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.4
Dead in the Water
Out of Bounds
Drama
2003, Great Britain
7.6
Withnail and I
Withnail & I
Drama, Comedy
1987, Great Britain
6.8
The Element of Crime
Forbrydelsens element
Drama, Thriller, Crime
1984, Denmark
8
The Elephant Man
The Elephant Man
Drama
1980, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
The Great Train Robbery
The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action
1979, Great Britain
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