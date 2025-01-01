Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Element of Crime The Element of Crime Movie Quotes

The Element of Crime Movie Quotes

Fisher I'm gonna fuck you back to the stone age.
[last lines]
Fisher [to therapist while under hypnosis] I want to wake up now. Are you there? You can wake me up now.
Fisher Are you there?
Fisher Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink.
[first lines]
Therapist [to Fisher] Fantasy is OK, but my job to keep you on the right track. We are after the facts. You seem to return to Cairo and me whenever you have a problem. Two months ago you left Cairo, your wife, everything for a police job in Europe. Now you are back haunted by headaches. If you want me to help you get rid of these headaches, we must go back two months in the time. Back to where it all started. All I know... Europe has become an obsession for you.
Fisher [voice-over] We're having sex. Kim's drug works. I feel fine.
Therapist But this isn't what you are after. Let me get one thing clear. You're trying to reconstruct Harry Grey's headaches by means of the side-effects of these pills.
Kim Why do you keep torturing yourself?
Fisher I have to! I believe in joy!
Kim Harry came to Halbestadt and stayed with Kim the halbe Nacht.
Coroner You are a professional. We both are. Our admiration is for the criminal, not the victim.
