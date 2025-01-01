Fisher[to therapist while under hypnosis]I want to wake up now. Are you there? You can wake me up now.
[long pause]
FisherAre you there?
FisherWater, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink.
[first lines]
Therapist[to Fisher]Fantasy is OK, but my job to keep you on the right track. We are after the facts. You seem to return to Cairo and me whenever you have a problem. Two months ago you left Cairo, your wife, everything for a police job in Europe. Now you are back haunted by headaches. If you want me to help you get rid of these headaches, we must go back two months in the time. Back to where it all started. All I know... Europe has become an obsession for you.
Fisher[voice-over]We're having sex. Kim's drug works. I feel fine.
TherapistBut this isn't what you are after. Let me get one thing clear. You're trying to reconstruct Harry Grey's headaches by means of the side-effects of these pills.
KimWhy do you keep torturing yourself?
FisherI have to! I believe in joy!
KimHarry came to Halbestadt and stayed with Kim the halbe Nacht.
CoronerYou are a professional. We both are. Our admiration is for the criminal, not the victim.