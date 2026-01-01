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Filmography
Lou Simon
Lou Simon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Simon
Lou Simon
Lou Simon
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
4.8
Agoraphobia
(2015)
3.5
9 Windows
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2015
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Producer
2
Writer
2
3.5
9 Windows
9 Windows
Crime, Horror, Detective
2024, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
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