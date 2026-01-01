Menu
Maria Olsen
Date of Birth
22 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Moon Garden 6.4
Moon Garden (2022)
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 5.4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)
Sorry, Charlie 5.3
Sorry, Charlie (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sorry, Charlie 5.3
Sorry, Charlie Sorry, Charlie
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Moon Garden 6.4
Moon Garden Moon Garden
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 2022, USA
Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge 4.8
Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
15 Killings 3.3
15 Killings 15 Killings
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2020, USA
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension 5.4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Horror 2015, USA
Agoraphobia 4.8
Agoraphobia Agoraphobia
Thriller, Horror 2015, USA
The Levenger Tapes 4.3
The Levenger Tapes The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
