Maria Olsen
Maria Olsen
Maria Olsen
Maria Olsen
Maria Olsen
Date of Birth
22 July 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.4
Moon Garden
(2022)
5.4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
(2015)
5.3
Sorry, Charlie
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2020
2015
2013
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
5.3
Sorry, Charlie
Sorry, Charlie
Horror, Thriller
2023, USA
6.4
Moon Garden
Moon Garden
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
2022, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge
Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge
Comedy, Horror
2022, USA
3.3
15 Killings
15 Killings
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2020, USA
5.4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Agoraphobia
Agoraphobia
Thriller, Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.3
The Levenger Tapes
The Levenger Tapes
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
