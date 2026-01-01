Papa, I wish I was. I wish I was a whore. Then I could walk out of here with you. But I can't. I just can't leave him Papa. I love him!

Bernice Papa, I wish I was. I wish I was a whore. Then I could walk out of here with you. But I can't. I just can't leave him Papa. I love him!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.