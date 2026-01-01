Lepke, 'Lepke': O Assassino, A/S Mord, Big Boss, Der Gangsterboß von New York, Gangster Lepke, Lepke - 30'ernes hårde banan, Lepke - bödeln från Brooklyn, Lepke - rikoksen ruhtinas, Lepke le caïd, Lepke-murhat, Lepke, o Assassino, O kyklos tou aimatos, 暗黒街の顔役（1974）
Film rating
5.6
Rate13 votes
5.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
BernicePapa, I wish I was. I wish I was a whore. Then I could walk out of here with you. But I can't. I just can't leave him Papa. I love him!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.