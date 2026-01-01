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Poster of Lepke
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Lepke
5.6

Lepke

, 1975
Lepke
USA, Israel / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Lepke
5.6

Synopsis

Louis 'Lepke' Buchalter is head of Murder Inc., the syndicate that spattered the headlines of the day with blood.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Anjanette Comer
Michael Callan
Warren Berlinger
Gianni Russo
Vic Tayback
Director Menahem Golan
Writer Wesley Lau, Tamar Simon Hoffs
Composer Kenneth Wannberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Israel
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 1 January 1975
Release date
10 February 1975 Russia 18+
10 February 1975 Kazakhstan
1 January 1975 USA
10 February 1975 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $900,000
Production AmeriEuro Pictures
Also known as
Lepke, 'Lepke': O Assassino, A/S Mord, Big Boss, Der Gangsterboß von New York, Gangster Lepke, Lepke - 30'ernes hårde banan, Lepke - bödeln från Brooklyn, Lepke - rikoksen ruhtinas, Lepke le caïd, Lepke-murhat, Lepke, o Assassino, O kyklos tou aimatos, 暗黒街の顔役（1974）

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.5 IMDb

Quotes

Bernice Papa, I wish I was. I wish I was a whore. Then I could walk out of here with you. But I can't. I just can't leave him Papa. I love him!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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