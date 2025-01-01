Young Gurrah Shapiro
I'll be damned. If it ain't my old buddy, Lepke. Good to see you out.
Young Lepke
A year. What's a year?
Young Gurrah Shapiro
What'cher ol' lady say?
Young Lepke
Nothing. I don't hear from her anymore. She ran away somewhere. I don't know... Colorado. I'm on my own now.
Young Gurrah Shapiro
That's two of us.
Young Lepke
So, Gurrah, everything good?
Young Gurrah Shapiro
Things are good. This war in the old country is making people over here a lot richer. So, things are good.
[Look around and whispers]
Young Gurrah Shapiro
Ready for another heist?
Young Lepke
Yeah. When?
Young Gurrah Shapiro
Tonight.