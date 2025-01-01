Menu
Lepke Movie Quotes

Bernice Papa, I wish I was. I wish I was a whore. Then I could walk out of here with you. But I can't. I just can't leave him Papa. I love him!
Storekeeper It's bad enough I have to pay those wops. Now I have to pay you too? Tomorrow the Irish will come. So enough...kill me already!
Lepke You know, we could do with better movies. How about a nice love story or something, instead of this gangster shit?
Lepke If I was a wop, you wouldn't frisk me.
Lucky Luciano They're gonna fry you in the chair. Nice and slow, and I'm gonna enjoy it.
Lepke Now everybody in town is gonna pay!
[Lepke's last words before the FBI takes him in for questioning.]
Lepke Call Bernice. Tell her I'm gonna be a little late for dinner.
Mr. Meyer My daughter is a whore, that's what. You were bought by the fur, the jewelry, the presents. You're a whore. A filthy whore!
Bernice You look at me as if you know me. Do you?
Lepke [Smiling] Do I?
Robert Kane Um... Louis, I'd like you to meet... um... Bernice Greenbaum. Bernice, I'd like you to meet Louis Buchalter. He's an old friend.
Bernice Well, Bobby's known me all his life. How... how come we've never met?
Lepke Um... I was away a lot.
Bernice Oh, at college?
Lepke Well, sort of. I... uh... got a good education.
Bernice [At a speakeasy] I can't believe this.
Lepke You've never been in a joint like this before?
Bernice Papa always wants to know where I'm going. He wouldn't believe it if he could see it. I mean... a place with your own key?
Lepke I'll give you a key to the world if you want. I'll take you to places your Papa wouldn't even believe. I'll take you to the top. Miami Beach... Hollywood... how would you like that?
Bernice You don't have to do all that for me. I'm happy just getting out of Brooklyn every once in a while.
Young Gurrah Shapiro I'll be damned. If it ain't my old buddy, Lepke. Good to see you out.
Young Lepke A year. What's a year?
Young Gurrah Shapiro What'cher ol' lady say?
Young Lepke Nothing. I don't hear from her anymore. She ran away somewhere. I don't know... Colorado. I'm on my own now.
Young Gurrah Shapiro That's two of us.
Young Lepke So, Gurrah, everything good?
Young Gurrah Shapiro Things are good. This war in the old country is making people over here a lot richer. So, things are good.
[Look around and whispers]
Young Gurrah Shapiro Ready for another heist?
Young Lepke Yeah. When?
Young Gurrah Shapiro Tonight.
Lucky Luciano Well, I think Lepke's right.
Little Augie You're not here to think, Luciano. Remember that.
Mr. Meyer You may love my daughter, Mr. Buchalter, but you will never love her as much as I do.
Lepke Give him back the money.
Little Augie Why, for God's sake?
Lepke Look. The guy's in politics. He's thick with the unions. We do him a favor, he's gonna do us a favor.
Little Augie Shut up with your crap. The strike ends tomorrow, Lepke.
Lepke I say it's a bad mistake.
Little Augie $50,000 bucks is a bad mistake? You're out of your mind. I run this joint. Don't you forget it.
Mr. Meyer Come home now, darling. Please. Twice a widow in one lifetime is too much. Bernice, leave him. He is an evil man.
Bernice I only know the part of him that lives with me and David here in these rooms. Not the man they're talking about.
Mr. Meyer How can you live with one half of a man and pretend the rest doesn't exist?
Bernice Why not? I'm not kidding myself. I'm not trying to defend him. If there's any good in him, that's the part I've got.
Robert Kane Look, I don't have to tell you how much I appreciate what you've done for me. You know how much I love you and Bernice.
Lepke Yeah, I know. You know this is getting into something more serious. What do you want? Sit down.
Robert Kane [He sits] I want to go to Washington.
Lepke You've been subpoenaed?
Robert Kane [laughs nervously] No, I've been offered a job... in the Justice Department
Lepke The Justice Department. You're kidding? You want to be a cop?
Robert Kane No, I'll be working in the Legal Department.
Lepke That's still a cop. Hey, I hope you don't come running after me.
Robert Kane Louis, I'm asking you to let me go. I've got one life to live and I just want to see if I can make it on my own, that's all.
Lepke [on Death Row] Spend the night with me, please.
Bernice Lou, I would've... I would've done anything to have a life with you. But you shut me out. We haven't been together for two years. I just can't understand that. I don't want to say goodbye this way.
Lepke Then go. Then just go.
Gurrah Shapiro [Last dying words] Lepke, we made it to the top, didn't we?
Lucky Luciano Lepke's a sore. Lepke is a God damned sore!
Albert Anastasia Lepke's too damned grabby.
Lucky Luciano He's too grabby, eh? I had promised to Lepke that if he stays in his backyard, we stay in our backyard. We got the waterfront. We got the prostitutes...
Albert Anastasia ...and that smart kike is making all the money.
Lucky Luciano All the money? Well, all the money is in the dope. What's the matter with you? We've got a million-dollar deal all over the country in the dope. You're dealing in couple loads of bread for copper pennies? Dope, dope is what the future is. Dope! We got it in spades.
