Bernice You look at me as if you know me. Do you?

Lepke [Smiling] Do I?

Robert Kane Um... Louis, I'd like you to meet... um... Bernice Greenbaum. Bernice, I'd like you to meet Louis Buchalter. He's an old friend.

Bernice Well, Bobby's known me all his life. How... how come we've never met?

Lepke Um... I was away a lot.

Bernice Oh, at college?