Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Menahem Golan
Menahem Golan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Menahem Golan
Menahem Golan
Menahem Golan
Date of Birth
31 May 1929
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 August 2014
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
7.7
Love Streams
(1984)
7.2
Runaway Train
(1985)
6.8
Duet for One
(1986)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Musical
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2009
2005
2002
1994
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1982
1975
All
25
Films
25
Writer
4
Producer
23
Director
3
Actor
1
4.8
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
Comedy
2009, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Children of Wax
Children of Wax
Thriller
2005, Bulgaria
5.6
Crime and Punishment
Crime and Punishment
Drama
2002, USA / Russia / Poland
6.6
Cinema of Vengeance
Cinema of Vengeance
Documentary
1994, Great Britain / Hong Kong
3.3
Captain America
Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action
1990, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
The Phantom of the Opera
The Phantom of the Opera
Musical, Drama, Horror
1989, USA
5.2
Cyborg
Cyborg
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1989, USA
6.1
Appointment with Death
Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective
1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
6.4
Over the Top
Over the Top
Family, Action, Sport, Drama
1987, USA
3.9
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1987, USA
6.4
Street Smart
Street Smart
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1987, USA / Canada
5.1
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Action
1986, USA
6.3
Cobra
Cobra
Thriller, Action
1986, USA
6.8
Duet for One
Duet for One
Drama
1986, USA
6.4
The Frog Prince
Der Froschkönig
Fantasy
1986, Germany
5.6
King Solomon's Mines
King Solomon's Mines
Comedy, Action, Adventure
1985, USA
6.3
Fool for Love
Fool for Love
Drama
1985, USA
7.2
Runaway Train
Runaway Train
Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure
1985, USA
6.2
Lifeforce
Lifeforce
Sci-Fi, Detective, Action, Horror
1985, Great Britain / USA
5.9
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 3
Action, Crime, Drama
1985, Canada
4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
1984, Great Britain
5.8
Grace Quigley
Grace Quigley
Comedy
1984, USA
7.7
Love Streams
Love Streams
Drama
1984, USA
6
Death Wish II
Death Wish II
Action, Crime, Drama
1982, Canada
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree