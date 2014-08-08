Menahem Golan

Menu
Date of Birth
31 May 1929
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
8 August 2014
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Love Streams 7.7
Love Streams (1984)
Runaway Train 7.2
Runaway Train (1985)
Duet for One 6.8
Duet for One (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!! 4.8
Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!! Oy Vey! My Son Is Gay!!
Comedy 2009, USA
Children of Wax 4.4
Children of Wax Children of Wax
Thriller 2005, Bulgaria
Crime and Punishment 5.6
Crime and Punishment Crime and Punishment
Drama 2002, USA / Russia / Poland
6.6
Cinema of Vengeance Cinema of Vengeance
Documentary 1994, Great Britain / Hong Kong
Captain America 3.3
Captain America Captain America
Sci-Fi, Action 1990, USA
The Phantom of the Opera 5.5
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Musical, Drama, Horror 1989, USA
Cyborg 5.2
Cyborg Cyborg
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1989, USA
Appointment with Death 6.1
Appointment with Death Appointment with Death
Crime, Drama, Detective 1988, Israel / Great Britain / USA
Over the Top 6.4
Over the Top Over the Top
Family, Action, Sport, Drama 1987, USA
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace 3.9
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1987, USA
Street Smart 6.4
Street Smart Street Smart
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1987, USA / Canada
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold 5.1
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold
Comedy, Adventure, Action 1986, USA
Cobra 6.3
Cobra Cobra
Thriller, Action 1986, USA
Duet for One 6.8
Duet for One Duet for One
Drama 1986, USA
The Frog Prince 6.4
The Frog Prince Der Froschkönig
Fantasy 1986, Germany
King Solomon's Mines 5.6
King Solomon's Mines King Solomon's Mines
Comedy, Action, Adventure 1985, USA
Fool for Love 6.3
Fool for Love Fool for Love
Drama 1985, USA
Runaway Train 7.2
Runaway Train Runaway Train
Action, Thriller, Drama, Adventure 1985, USA
Lifeforce 6.2
Lifeforce Lifeforce
Sci-Fi, Detective, Action, Horror 1985, Great Britain / USA
Death Wish 3 5.9
Death Wish 3 Death Wish 3
Action, Crime, Drama 1985, Canada
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight 4.5
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 1984, Great Britain
Grace Quigley 5.8
Grace Quigley Grace Quigley
Comedy 1984, USA
Love Streams 7.7
Love Streams Love Streams
Drama 1984, USA
Death Wish II 6
Death Wish II Death Wish II
Action, Crime, Drama 1982, Canada
