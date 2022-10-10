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Michael Callan Michael Callan
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Callan

Michael Callan

Michael Callan

Date of Birth
22 November 1935
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 October 2022
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou (1965)
Stuck on You 6.2
Stuck on You (2003)
Lepke 5.6
Lepke (1975)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Stuck on You 6.2
Stuck on You Stuck on You
Comedy 2003, USA
Leprechaun 3 5.2
Leprechaun 3 Leprechaun 3
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy 1995, USA
Lepke 5.6
Lepke Lepke
Biography, Drama 1975, USA / Israel
Cat Ballou 6.8
Cat Ballou Cat Ballou
Comedy, Romantic, Western 1965, USA
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