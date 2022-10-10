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Michael Callan
Michael Callan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Callan
Michael Callan
Michael Callan
Date of Birth
22 November 1935
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
10 October 2022
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Horror actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.8
Cat Ballou
(1965)
6.2
Stuck on You
(2003)
5.6
Lepke
(1975)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Western
Year
All
2003
1995
1975
1965
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.2
Stuck on You
Stuck on You
Comedy
2003, USA
5.2
Leprechaun 3
Leprechaun 3
Comedy, Horror, Fantasy
1995, USA
5.6
Lepke
Lepke
Biography, Drama
1975, USA / Israel
6.8
Cat Ballou
Cat Ballou
Comedy, Romantic, Western
1965, USA
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