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About
Filmography
Louis Guss
Louis Guss
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Guss
Louis Guss
Louis Guss
Date of Birth
4 January 1918
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 September 2008
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.1
Moonstruck
(1987)
6.1
Used People
(1992)
5.9
Willie & Phil
(1980)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1992
1987
1980
1975
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.1
Used People
Used People
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1992, USA / Japan
7.1
Moonstruck
Moonstruck
Romantic, Comedy
1987, USA
5.9
Willie & Phil
Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1980, USA
5.6
Lepke
Lepke
Biography, Drama
1975, USA / Israel
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