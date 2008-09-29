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Louis Guss Louis Guss
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Guss

Louis Guss

Louis Guss

Date of Birth
4 January 1918
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
29 September 2008
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck (1987)
Used People 6.1
Used People (1992)
Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil (1980)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Used People 6.1
Used People Used People
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1992, USA / Japan
Moonstruck 7.1
Moonstruck Moonstruck
Romantic, Comedy 1987, USA
Willie & Phil 5.9
Willie & Phil Willie & Phil
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1980, USA
Lepke 5.6
Lepke Lepke
Biography, Drama 1975, USA / Israel
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