Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Stanley Mann, Edmund H. North
Composer
Laurence Rosenthal
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 48 minutes
Production year
1979
World premiere
19 October 1979
Release date
|19 October 1979
|Russia
|
|12+
|21 February 1990
|Germany
|
|
|20 December 1979
|Great Britain
|
|PG
|19 October 1979
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|14 March 1980
|Thailand
|
|
|19 October 1979
|USA
|
|
|19 October 1979
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
PG
Budget
$16,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,400,000
Production
American International Pictures (AIP), Meteor Joint Venture, Palladium Productions
Also known as
Meteor, Meteoro, Météore, Метеор, Eldbollen, Meteori, Meteoriit, Meteorit, Meteoritul, Meteoryt, Μέτεορ, メテオ