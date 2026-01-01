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Poster of Meteor
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Meteor
5.1

Meteor

, 1979
Meteor
USA / Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Poster of Meteor
5.1

Synopsis

The USA must join forces with the USSR in order to destroy a gigantic asteroid heading straight for Earth.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Natalie Wood
Natalie Wood
Karl Malden
Brian Keith
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Trevor Howard
Director Ronald Neame
Writer Stanley Mann, Edmund H. North
Composer Laurence Rosenthal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 19 October 1979
Release date
19 October 1979 Russia 12+
21 February 1990 Germany
20 December 1979 Great Britain PG
19 October 1979 Kazakhstan
14 March 1980 Thailand
19 October 1979 USA
19 October 1979 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $16,000,000
Worldwide Gross $8,400,000
Production American International Pictures (AIP), Meteor Joint Venture, Palladium Productions
Also known as
Meteor, Meteoro, Météore, Метеор, Eldbollen, Meteori, Meteoriit, Meteorit, Meteoritul, Meteoryt, Μέτεορ, メテオ

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
5.1 IMDb

Quotes

Tatiana Donskaya One day you will come to Moscow and you will see a clean subway.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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