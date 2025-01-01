Menu
Hombre Movie Quotes

Hombre Movie Quotes

[Grimes lights a cigar]
Grimes Smoke bother you?
Audra Favor Would you put it out if I said it did?
Grimes Oh, yeah. My momma taught me to remove my hat and my cigar in the presence of a lady. Whatever else I take off depends on how lucky I get.
Grimes Mister, you've got alot of hard bark on you walkin' down here like this. Now, I owe you. You put two holes in me.
John Russell Usually enough for most of 'em.
Grimes Don't try it again, that Vaquero is more than a fair hand.
Grimes You got the money?
John Russell Guess I brought my dirty laundry down by mistake.
Grimes Let me see it.
John Russell Look for yourself.
Grimes [opens bag, pulls out a handful of clothes] Well now, what d'ya suppose hell's gonna look like?
John Russell We all die, just a question of when.
Audra Favor I can't imagine eating a dog and not thinking anything of it.
John Russell You even been hungry, lady? Not just ready for supper. Hungry enough so that your belly swells?
Audra Favor I wouldn't care how hungry I got. I know I wouldn't eat one of those camp dogs.
John Russell You'd eat it. You'd fight for the bones, too.
Audra Favor Have you ever eaten a dog, Mr. Russell?
John Russell Eaten one and lived like one.
Audra Favor Dear me.
[last lines]
Mexican Bandit [as he is just about to die having been shot by John Russell] I would like at least to know his name.
Mendez He was called John Russell.
Mexican Bandit [coming up the hill, waving a red handkerchief tied to a stick] Hey, hombre!
John Russell [Russell finishes loading his rifle and goes to see what the Mexican Bandit wants]
Mexican Bandit Look amigo, how close you come!
[indicating the wound on his stomach]
John Russell I tried to do better; I think you moved.
Mexican Bandit You can be sure I move! How do you prefer them, eh, tied to a tree?
John Russell That'd be nice.
Mexican Bandit You like to pull the trigger, eh?
John Russell I can do it again for you.
Mendez Hombre, which name today, which do you want?
John Russell Anything but bastard will do.
Jessie That soldier would have helped you and you know it.
John Russell I didn't ask for any.
Jessie He didn't even have a gun.
John Russell That's his business he don't wanna carry one.
Jessie It takes a lot to light a fire under you, doesn't it.
John Russell If it's alright with you, lady, I just didn't feel like bleeding for him. And even if it isn't alright with you.
[Grimes has just delivered an ultimatum to Mendez and the others]
John Russell Hey. I got a question. How are you planning to get back down that hill?
Grimes Now you wait a minute! I'm getting back down the same way I came up! (Begins running back down the hill. Russell shoots him as he is running)
Jessie [as Grimes crawls away after being shot] Cicero Grimes, meet John Russell.
Doris I've heard a lot of stories about what the Indians do to white women.
Grimes They do the same thing to white women they do to Indian women, and they don't mind it much, red or white.
John Russell I got one question. How you gonna get down that hill?
John Russell The dead are dead. You ought to bury them.
Jessie I'm sure that's good advice. Trouble is, Mr. Russell, I think you feel the same way about the living.
Grimes [after going through Favor's luggage and taking out the money] Looks like you did good and we did better.
Lamar Dean That was pretty smart, billin' the government for food for the Indians and then keepin' the money while them poor Indians starve to death.
Grimes You know, the thing is; he ought to be over here with us instead of standin' over there
[laughs]
John Russell [when the Mexican Bandit comes up the hill to demand the money or they will shoot Mrs. Favor] Shoot her.
Mexican Bandit [Russell and Mendez have ambushed Grimes' gang] Hey, hombre! A compliment on your shooting! You put a hole in me! Whew. I never had a bellyache like this since I'm a little boy. Hey amigo! Friend! I am going to give you back this bullet.
Lamar Dean [Russell has climbed to the top of the stage] What are you doin' up there?
John Russell Gettin' my things.
Lamar Dean You figurin' on going some place?
John Russell Why stay here?
Lamar Dean Just how far do you thin you're gonna get?
John Russell That's to find out.
Lamar Dean [takes one water bag] Now how far did you say you were gonna get?
Mendez Leave us some water!
Lamar Dean [shoots the remaining water bag] Now how far?
John Russell Oh about as far as Delgado's.
Lamar Dean [stops, turns and looks back] What does that mean?
John Russell Maybe if we all get thirsty we'll go to Delgado's and get some *mezcal*.
Jessie And we got him a marble headstone. It had his name on it, and underneath, we had them put, "In the Fullness of His Years." Is that all right with you?
John Russell I'd settle for that on my own slide.
Jessie Well, what do you figure yours is going to read?
John Russell Shot Dead, probably.
Jessie Don't people take to you, Mr. Russell?
John Russell It only takes one who doesn't.
John Russell Hit something, Mendez, first the men, then the horses.
Mendez I don't know. Just to sit here and wait to kill them?
John Russell If there was some other way, we'd do it.
Mendez Maybe we can keep going and try to outrun them.
John Russell If you run, they're gonna catch you, they're gonna kill you. You believe that more than you believe anything.
Mendez All right.
John Russell And try not to puke. You may have to lie in it for a long time.
Mendez You can be white, Mexican, or Indian, but I think it pays you to be a white man for a while. Put yourself on the winning side for a change.
John Russell Is that what you are?
Mendez Well, a Mexican's closer to it than a White Mountain Apache, I can tell you that!
Grimes Well now... just what do you think Hell is gonna look like?
Grimes Looks like you done good, but we done better.
Doris You're just saying that so we won't go down there.
John Russell They'll kill you both. That's why I'm saying it.
Billy Lee [notices Jessie standing by Braden's body after Russell kills him] Uh, Jessie, you want something to cover Braden up?
Jessie [shaking her head ruefully] No, just let him lie there.
Braden I been working since I was ten years old, Jessie, cleaning spittoons at a dime a day. It's now thirty years later, and all I can see out the window here is a dirt road going nowhere. The only thing that changes the view is the spotted dog lifting his leg against the wall over there. Saturday nights, I haul out the town drunks. I get their 25-cent dinners and their rotgut liquor heaved up over the front of my one good shirt. I wear three pounds of iron strapped to my leg. That makes me fair game for any punk cowboy who's had one too many. No, Jess, I don't need a wife. I need out.
Jessie Can you tell me why we keep trotting after you?
John Russell Because I can cut it lady.
John Russell You better put down that gun. You got two ways to go, put it down or use it. Even if you tie me, you're gonna be dead.
Grimes [to his assocates] Throw down two saddles.
Grimes [to Audra] You're comin' with us.
Audra Favor No, I think I'll stay here.
Grimes You will be all right.
Audra Favor I'll be *all right* here.
Grimes One way or another, you're comin' with us.
Jessie [noticing Braden with Grimes' gang] Frank, what are you doin'?
Braden Goin' bad, honey.
Mrs. Delgado I don't think this meat is fresh.
Jessie Well, don't think about it. Just cook it.
Mrs. Delgado But it smells funny. You think it'll be all right?
Jessie Yeah, if you put a lot of chili peppers into it. I wouldn't eat it myself on a bet.
Braden Hey, what's going on?
Jessie I'm moving you out. I want you to take your socks, your cigar stubs, your long johns, and your nickel-plated sheriff's badge, and amble back down the hall to your own room.
Braden I like it here.
Jessie Can't quite remember how you got squatter's rights in here, anyhow. Seems to me you came by one night to ask for an extra blanket and stayed a year.
Jessie I don't turn your pants pockets inside out. I don't say no in the middle of the night. When you got the stomach ache, I'm ready with the bicarbonate of soda. When you get a cold, I'm the one who brings up the croup kettle. I know I'm not twenty anymore, but that's not too bad either, because over the years I have learned how to control my temper.
John Russell Glad to buy you dinner.
Jessie There's a lot of men who'll do that, Mr. Russell.
John Russell Well, I'd just as soon make it breakfast.
Favor One thing you need to learn about white people is that they stick together.
John Russell They'd better.
Jessie What did you get married for? So you got the right to sleep in the same bed?
Billy Lee I guess.
Jessie Well, that part of it isn't going to last, believe it or not. She'll get fat and you'll get old. Then what?
Billy Lee I'm not worried about then. I'm worried about now. You try living with the 24-hour bellyaching and see how you like it.
Jessie That's the price you pay if you want it where you can nudge it in the night.
