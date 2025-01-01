JessieI'm sure that's good advice. Trouble is, Mr. Russell, I think you feel the same way about the living.
Grimes[after going through Favor's luggage and taking out the money]Looks like you did good and we did better.
Lamar DeanThat was pretty smart, billin' the government for food for the Indians and then keepin' the money while them poor Indians starve to death.
GrimesYou know, the thing is; he ought to be over here with us instead of standin' over there
[laughs]
John Russell[when the Mexican Bandit comes up the hill to demand the money or they will shoot Mrs. Favor]Shoot her.
Mexican Bandit[Russell and Mendez have ambushed Grimes' gang]Hey, hombre! A compliment on your shooting! You put a hole in me! Whew. I never had a bellyache like this since I'm a little boy. Hey amigo! Friend! I am going to give you back this bullet.
Lamar Dean[Russell has climbed to the top of the stage]What are you doin' up there?
MendezWell, a Mexican's closer to it than a White Mountain Apache, I can tell you that!
GrimesWell now... just what do you think Hell is gonna look like?
GrimesLooks like you done good, but we done better.
DorisYou're just saying that so we won't go down there.
John RussellThey'll kill you both. That's why I'm saying it.
Billy Lee[notices Jessie standing by Braden's body after Russell kills him]Uh, Jessie, you want something to cover Braden up?
Jessie[shaking her head ruefully]No, just let him lie there.
BradenI been working since I was ten years old, Jessie, cleaning spittoons at a dime a day. It's now thirty years later, and all I can see out the window here is a dirt road going nowhere. The only thing that changes the view is the spotted dog lifting his leg against the wall over there. Saturday nights, I haul out the town drunks. I get their 25-cent dinners and their rotgut liquor heaved up over the front of my one good shirt. I wear three pounds of iron strapped to my leg. That makes me fair game for any punk cowboy who's had one too many. No, Jess, I don't need a wife. I need out.
JessieCan you tell me why we keep trotting after you?
John RussellYou better put down that gun. You got two ways to go, put it down or use it. Even if you tie me, you're gonna be dead.
Grimes[to his assocates]Throw down two saddles.
Grimes[to Audra]You're comin' with us.
Audra FavorNo, I think I'll stay here.
GrimesYou will be all right.
Audra FavorI'll be *all right* here.
GrimesOne way or another, you're comin' with us.
Jessie[noticing Braden with Grimes' gang]Frank, what are you doin'?
BradenGoin' bad, honey.
Mrs. DelgadoI don't think this meat is fresh.
JessieWell, don't think about it. Just cook it.
Mrs. DelgadoBut it smells funny. You think it'll be all right?
JessieYeah, if you put a lot of chili peppers into it. I wouldn't eat it myself on a bet.
BradenHey, what's going on?
JessieI'm moving you out. I want you to take your socks, your cigar stubs, your long johns, and your nickel-plated sheriff's badge, and amble back down the hall to your own room.
BradenI like it here.
JessieCan't quite remember how you got squatter's rights in here, anyhow. Seems to me you came by one night to ask for an extra blanket and stayed a year.
JessieI don't turn your pants pockets inside out. I don't say no in the middle of the night. When you got the stomach ache, I'm ready with the bicarbonate of soda. When you get a cold, I'm the one who brings up the croup kettle. I know I'm not twenty anymore, but that's not too bad either, because over the years I have learned how to control my temper.