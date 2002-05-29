Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...
5.1
Kinoafisha Films And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...
5.1

And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...

, 2002
And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...
France, USA / Romantic / 18+
Poster of And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...
5.1

Synopsis

A jazz singer and a British jewel thief are brought together by their mutual desire to forget the past.

Cast

Patricia Kaas
Jane Lester
Jeremy Irons
Jeremy Irons
Valentin Valentin
Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry Lhermitte
Thierry
Alessandra Martines
Françoise
Claudia Cardinale
Claudia Cardinale
Madame Falconetti
Jean-Marie Bigard
Pharmacist
Jean-Marie Bigard
Pharmacist
Ticky Holgado
Boubou
Yvan Attal
Yvan Attal
David
Amidou
Amidou
Police Inspector
Sylvie Loeillet
Soleil
Director Claude Lelouch
Writer Claude Lelouch, Pierre Leroux, Pierre Uytterhoeven
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 29 May 2002
Release date
19 December 2002 Russia 12+
29 May 2002 France
19 December 2002 Kazakhstan
28 May 2004 South Korea 15
4 October 2002 Turkey
11 November 2002 USA
19 December 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $2,860,785
Production Canal+, France 2 Cinéma, Gemka Productions
Also known as
And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen..., Amantes & Infiéis, Amantes Sem Passado, And Now Ladies & Gentlemen, And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen, Bir kadın... bir erkek... ve..., Otoko to onna anazâ sutôrî, Piano Bar, Y ahora, damas y caballeros, Y ahora... señoras y señores, А зараз, пані та панове, А теперь, дамы и господа..., И сега дами и господа

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen...

Black Beach, Black Beach
Black Beach, Black Beach Action, Adventure, Drama
2020, Spain / Belgium / USA
5.0
What War May Bring
What War May Bring Drama
2010, France
6.0
Heartbreaker
Heartbreaker Comedy
2010, France / Monaco
7.0
Roman de Gare
Roman de Gare Crime
2007, France
7.0
Cassandra's Dream
Cassandra's Dream Crime, Drama
2007, USA / Great Britain
6.0
Paradise Now
Paradise Now Crime, Drama
2005, Palestine / France / Germany / Netherlands / Israel
7.0
Callas Forever
Callas Forever Drama
2002, Italy / France / Spain / Great Britain / Romania
5.0
Un amour de Swann
Un amour de Swann Drama
1984, France / Germany
6.0
Hombre
Hombre Western, Drama
1967, USA
7.0
The Best Years of a Life
The Best Years of a Life Romantic
2019, France
7.0
A Man and a Woman
A Man and a Woman Romantic
1966, France
7.0
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction Romantic
2018, France
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more