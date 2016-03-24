Menu
Margaret Blye
Margaret Blye
Margaret Blye
Margaret Blye
Margaret Blye
Date of Birth
24 October 1942
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
24 March 2016
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Hombre
(1967)
7.3
The Italian Job
(1969)
5.8
Meet the Santas
(2005)
Filmography
5.8
Meet the Santas
Meet the Santas
Comedy, Fantasy, Family
2005, USA
3.4
The Gingerdead Man
The Gingerdead Man
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror
2005, USA
5.2
Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday
Drama
1973, USA
7.3
The Italian Job
The Italian Job
Action, Crime, Comedy
1969, Great Britain
7.4
Hombre
Hombre
Western, Drama
1967, USA
