Margaret Blye

Date of Birth
24 October 1942
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
24 March 2016
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Hombre 7.4
Hombre (1967)
The Italian Job 7.3
The Italian Job (1969)
Meet the Santas 5.8
Meet the Santas (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Meet the Santas 5.8
Meet the Santas Meet the Santas
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2005, USA
The Gingerdead Man 3.4
The Gingerdead Man The Gingerdead Man
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2005, USA
Ash Wednesday 5.2
Ash Wednesday Ash Wednesday
Drama 1973, USA
The Italian Job 7.3
The Italian Job The Italian Job
Action, Crime, Comedy 1969, Great Britain
Hombre 7.4
Hombre Hombre
Western, Drama 1967, USA
